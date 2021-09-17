Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra revise fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD rates here3 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2021, 12:08 PM IST
Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs).
Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs).
|
Listen to this article
Private sector lenders Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Both banks offer FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, 3.5% for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. These rates are with effect from 9 September.
For FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank gives a 4.40% interest rate. For 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year 5 days 5.10%, 1 year 5 days to less than 18 months 5.10%.
For term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest.
For deposits for 2 years but less than 5 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40%. And deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years will fetch you an interest rate of 5.75%.
Axis Bank latest FD rates
7 days to 14 days 2.50%
15 days to 29 days 2.50%
30 days to 45 days 3.00%
46 days to 60 days 3.00%
61 days < 3 months 3.00%
3 months < 4 months 3.50%
4 months < 5 months 3.50%
5 months < 6 months 3.50%
6 months < 7 months 4.40%
7 months < 8 months 4.40%
8 months < 9 months 4.40%
9 months < 10 months 4.40%
10 months < 11 months 4.40%
11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40%
11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.40 %
1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10%
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11days 5.15%
1 year 11days < 1 year 25days 5.10%
1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10%
13 months < 14 months 5.10%
14 months < 15 months 5.10%
15 months < 16 months 5.10%
16 months < 17 months 5.10%
17 months < 18 months 5.10%
18 months < 2 years 5.25%
2 years < 30 months 5.40%
30 months < 3 years 5.40%
3 years < 5 years 5.40%
5 years to 10 years 5.75%
Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates
Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised the interest rate on fixed deposits (FD). For FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 179 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate of 2.5%, 2.75% and 3% respectively. For term deposits maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank will give 5.10%. For deposits maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives a 5.20% interest rate. For FDs maturing in 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years, the bank gives 5.25%. These rates are applicable from 8 September 2021.
7 - 14 days 2.50%
15 - 30 days 2.50%
31 - 45 days 2.75%
46 - 90 days 2.75%
91 - 120 days 3%
121 - 179 days 3.25%
180 days 4.25%
181 days to 269 days 4.40%
270 days 4.40%
271 days to 363 days 4.40%
364 days 4.40%
365 days to 389 days 4.50%
390 days (12 months 25 days) 4.75%
391 days - Less than 23 months 4.75%
23 months 4.9%
23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 4.9%
2 years- less than 3 years 5%
3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.10%
4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.20%
5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 5.25%
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!