Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra revise fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD rates here

Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised the interest rate on fixed deposits (FD). For FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 179 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate of 2.5%, 2.75% and 3% respectively. For term deposits maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank will give 5.10%. For deposits maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives a 5.20% interest rate. For FDs maturing in 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years, the bank gives 5.25%. These rates are applicable from 8 September 2021.

