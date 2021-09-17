Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra revise fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD rates here

Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra revise fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD rates here3 min read . 12:08 PM IST
Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs).
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs).
Private sector lenders Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Both banks offer FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
Private sector lenders Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Both banks offer FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, 3.5% for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. These rates are with effect from 9 September.
After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, 3.5% for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. These rates are with effect from 9 September.
For FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank gives a 4.40% interest rate. For 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year 5 days 5.10%, 1 year 5 days to less than 18 months 5.10%.
For term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest.
For deposits for 2 years but less than 5 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40%. And deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years will fetch you an interest rate of 5.75%.
Axis Bank latest FD rates
7 days to 14 days 2.50%
30 days to 45 days 3.00%
46 days to 60 days 3.00%
61 days < 3 months 3.00%
3 months < 4 months 3.50%
4 months < 5 months 3.50%
5 months < 6 months 3.50%
6 months < 7 months 4.40%
7 months < 8 months 4.40%
8 months < 9 months 4.40%
9 months < 10 months 4.40%
10 months < 11 months 4.40%
11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40%
11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.40 %
1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10%
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11days 5.15%
1 year 11days < 1 year 25days 5.10%
1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10%
13 months < 14 months 5.10%
14 months < 15 months 5.10%
15 months < 16 months 5.10%
16 months < 17 months 5.10%
17 months < 18 months 5.10%
18 months < 2 years 5.25%
2 years < 30 months 5.40%
30 months < 3 years 5.40%
3 years < 5 years 5.40%
5 years to 10 years 5.75%
Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD rates
Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised the interest rate on fixed deposits (FD). For FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 179 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate of 2.5%, 2.75% and 3% respectively. For term deposits maturing in 3 years and above but less than 4 years, the bank will give 5.10%. For deposits maturing in 4 years and above but less than 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives a 5.20% interest rate. For FDs maturing in 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years, the bank gives 5.25%. These rates are applicable from 8 September 2021.
7 - 14 days 2.50%
15 - 30 days 2.50%
31 - 45 days 2.75%
46 - 90 days 2.75%
91 - 120 days 3%
121 - 179 days 3.25%
180 days 4.25%
181 days to 269 days 4.40%
270 days 4.40%
271 days to 363 days 4.40%
364 days 4.40%
365 days to 389 days 4.50%
390 days (12 months 25 days) 4.75%
391 days - Less than 23 months 4.75%
23 months 4.9%
23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 4.9%
2 years- less than 3 years 5%
3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.10%
4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.20%
5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 5.25%
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!