Axis Bank today announced the launch of its latest feature, ‘One-View’, on Axis Mobile Application. Axis Bank is the first private sector Bank to introduce this new-age banking feature leveraging the Account Aggregator ecosystem to create a seamless banking experience for its customers. This feature simplifies the process of managing finances for customers, by providing them access to multiple bank accounts on one single platform, enabling them to track their balances and spending on a real-time basis.

“Axis Bank believes in the power of ‘OPEN’ Banking and we have been continuously investing in digital-first products that reimagine customer propositions. In this endeavor, we are excited to launch the ‘One-View’ feature on Axis Mobile App leveraging the Account Aggregator ecosystem. This proposition offers a seamless banking experience and provides convenience to customers by eliminating the need for multiple mobile banking applications. We believe this is transformational and a step further towards the future of banking." said Sameer Shetty, President & Head – Digital Business & Transformation, Axis Bank.

“Account Aggregator framework is a powerful proposition that is scaling up rapidly and Axis Bank has been an early investor in the ecosystem. This has helped the Bank to build the tech stack to operationalize its AA framework and offer a seamless customer-friendly experience. The Bank offers personal loans, credit cards, auto loans, and small business loans through the account aggregator journey. It provides instant loans that are completely digital and paperless, both for existing and new customers. The information comes from a trusted source and is completely digital, leading to customer delight and operational efficiencies." Sameer further added.

Account Aggregator framework: Key benefits for customers

· Seamless onboarding process to link their non-Axis Bank accounts in the Axis Mobile app

· A comprehensive view of their account balances and transaction statements across multiple bank accounts

· Eliminates the need to manage multiple mobile banking applications

· Allows customers to download and email transaction details from their linked accounts

· Customers can delink any single or all non-Axis Bank accounts at their convenience

· Account Aggregator provides a secure way of sharing information which has customer consent and data privacy as its core design principles