Axis Bank launches this new-age banking feature using account aggregator. Details here2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Axis Bank introduces 'One-View', a new feature on its mobile application that allows customers to access multiple bank accounts on one platform
Axis Bank today announced the launch of its latest feature, ‘One-View’, on Axis Mobile Application. Axis Bank is the first private sector Bank to introduce this new-age banking feature leveraging the Account Aggregator ecosystem to create a seamless banking experience for its customers. This feature simplifies the process of managing finances for customers, by providing them access to multiple bank accounts on one single platform, enabling them to track their balances and spending on a real-time basis.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×