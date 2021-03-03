Mumbai: Axis Bank today announced the launch of banking services on WhatsApp to enable its retail customers. This will allow customers to seek information regarding their account balance, recent transactions, credit card payments, fixed and recurring deposit details, besides getting their queries answered in real-time.

By using WhatsApp Banking, customers can now chat with Axis Bank for their queries related to their banking transactions, information like nearest branch, ATM or loan centre location, and can apply for various banking products as well. They can also block their credit or debit card using the secure end-to-end encrypted messaging channel.

This initiative is in line with the Bank's Dil Se Open’ philosophy, to build sharper customer focus and greater convenience through constant innovation.

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Shetty, EVP and Head – Digital Banking, Axis Bank said: “Our objective is to re-define the role we can play in the life of our customers, by elevating digital banking to new domains of customer engagement. This technology will not only enhance customer experience but also provide a seamless and personalized experience to all our customers, as well as non-customers.’’

How to start Axis Bank banking services on WhatsApp

To get started with WhatsApp Banking, customers simply need to send ‘Hi’ to 7036165000 on WhatsApp.

Axis Bank WhatsApp Banking is available 24x7, including holidays, and the service will be available for both customers and non-customers of the bank. It is completely safe, as it works on a secure end-to-end encrypted messaging channel.





