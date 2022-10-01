Axis Bank modifies domestic retail fixed deposit (FD) rates: Now offers up to 6%2 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 09:59 AM IST
- Axis Bank, a private sector lender, has modified the interest rates on domestic term deposits under ₹2 crore
Listen to this article
Axis Bank, a private sector lender, has modified the interest rates on domestic term deposits under ₹2 crore. The new rates are in effect as of today, October 1st 2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the RBI's decision to increase the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% on Friday, Axis Bank has followed Bank of India (BOI), ICICI Bank, and RBL Bank in raising the interest rates on fixed deposits. Axis Bank is now offering fixed deposits maturing in 15 months to less than 2 years with a maximum interest rate of 6.15% for the general public and 6.90% for senior citizens.