Axis Bank modifies domestic retail fixed deposit (FD) rates: Now offers up to 6%

Axis Bank FD rates for non-senior citizens

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days the bank will offer an interest rate of 2.75% and on deposits that mature in 30 days to 3 months, Axis Bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.25%. Fixed deposits that mature in 3 months to 6 months will now fetch an interest rate of 3.75% and term deposits that mature in 6 months to 9 months will now offer an interest rate of 4.65%. Axis Bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.75% on term deposits maturing in 9 months to 1 year and the bank will offer an interest rate of 5.45% on term deposits that mature in 1 year to 1 year and 11 days.