Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card: Here are its rewards, benefits and more
The Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card is a great choice for millennials and first-time cardholders who enjoy movies and dining. It offers services like a complimentary SonyLiv subscription, movie and dining offers, access to domestic airport lounges, and more.
The Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card presents an ideal entry point into the bank's credit offerings. With a modest annual membership fee of just ₹500, cardholders are greeted with a complimentary premium subscription to SonyLiv, valued at ₹999. Despite its nominal fee, this card boasts an array of value-added perks. These include enticing movie and dining offers, complimentary access to domestic airport lounges, and more.