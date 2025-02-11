Would you like to enjoy a buy one get one (BOGO) free offer on movie tickets every month? How about a 24% on Swiggy food delivery twice a month? The Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card, with an annual fee of Rs. 500, offers these benefits and much more. The best part is that the bank is offering this credit card lifetime free for a limited time. So, what are the features and benefits of this credit card, and should you take it? Let us discuss.

Features and benefits of Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card The Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card is an entry-level credit card that offers a whole host of features and benefits. Some of these include the following.

BOGO offer on movie tickets The card offers a buy one get one free offer on movie tickets booked on the Zomato District App. The maximum discount is Rs. 200. The offer can be availed once per month by applying the AXIS200 coupon code. The movie transactions will not earn any reward points.

Instant discount on Swiggy Food delivery orders through the Swiggy App will get a flat discount of Rs. 120 on a minimum order of Rs. 500. The cardholder must use the AXIS120 coupon code to avail of the discount. The offer is applicable twice a month. The offer is not applicable to Haldiram’s Restaurants across India.

15% discount on dining Axis Bank offers the Dining Delights program for its debit and credit cardholders via EazyDiner. The My Zone credit cardholders get a 15% discount at partner restaurants across India. The minimum order value must be Rs. 2,500, and the maximum discount can be up to Rs. 500. The discount offer is valid once per month.

Complimentary Sony LIV Premium annual subscription The card offers a Sony LIV Premium annual subscription worth Rs. 1,499 for free. You must make the first purchase within the first thirty days of receiving the credit card. The eligible cardholders will receive the voucher code through SMS on their registered mobile number within 45 days of card issuance.

Cardholders can get the Sony LIV Premium annual subscription every year by spending Rs. 1,50,000 in a card anniversary year. Rent and wallet transactions are excluded from calculating the Rs. 1,50,000 spends. The annual offer is applicable only on paid cards. The voucher code will be sent through SMS to eligible customers within 60 days after the payment of the annual fees.

Complimentary domestic airport lounge access Complimentary domestic airport lounge access can be availed of once in a calendar quarter. The complimentary access can be unlocked on spending Rs. 50,000 using the card in the previous three months.

For a newly issued credit card, the Rs. 50,000 spend criteria is waived for the month of card issuance and the following three calendar months. The eligible spends for the previous three months can be checked through net banking or the mobile banking app. The settlement date will be considered, which can be different from the transaction date as it can take up to five working days to settle transactions.

Discount on Ajio Cardholders can get a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on a minimum purchase of Rs. 2,999 on Ajio. The offer is applicable on selected merchandise accessed through a specified web link. The cardholder has to apply the AJIOAXISMZ coupon code to avail of the discount.

Reward points The card gives four Edge Rewards (reward points currency) for every Rs. 200 spent. Transactions related to movies, fuel, insurance, wallet loads, rent, utility bill payments, education, Government institutions, and EMIs will not earn any Edge Rewards. The Edge Rewards can be redeemed through the Edge Rewards catalogue. The value of each Edge Reward is Rs. 0.20 when redeemed against gift vouchers of various brands like Flipkart, Amazon Pay, etc.

Fuel surcharge waiver The 1% fuel surcharge waiver is applicable for fuel transactions between Rs. 400 and Rs. 4,000. The maximum waiver that can be availed is up to Rs. 400 in a statement cycle. The waiver is applicable on fuel transactions at all fuel stations across India. The waiver is not applicable on the GST charged on the fuel surcharge.

Instant discounts online and offline From time to time, Axis Bank offers instant discounts on various online and offline merchants for its debit and credit cardholders. For example, usually, there is a 10% discount on Amazon Fresh and BigBasket in the grocery category on Wednesdays. At times, there is a 10% discount on Myntra during sale events in the fashion category.

Similarly, there are instant discount offers in various categories from time to time with various online and offline merchants. The Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card can be used to avail of these instant discount offers and maximise the benefits.

Fees and eligibility The Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card has a joining and annual fee of Rs. 500 + Taxes. However, as a limited-time offer, the card is being offered on a lifetime-free basis. So, there is no joining and annual fee if you take the card during this limited time offer.

To be eligible, the individual should be between 18 to 70 years old. The applicant can be a resident Indian or an NRI. At the time of application, the individual should submit a copy of their PAN, residential proof, and income proof.

Should you go for the Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card? The Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card is an entry-level credit card. It offers a whole host of features and benefits for a small annual fee of Rs. 500 + Taxes. The reward points earned on the card are nothing much to talk about. However, the major benefits of this card are the discount offers, like the Zomato District monthly BOGO offer on movie tickets, the Rs. 120 discount on Swiggy food ordering twice a month, etc.

When used judiciously, the card delivers a lot of value compared to the annual fee charged. However, as a limited-time offer, the card is being offered on a lifetime-free basis. So, if you are a movie buff and would like to enjoy a BOGO offer (discount up to Rs. 200) on your monthly dose of movie entertainment, you may consider this card. Also, foodies, whether you order from Swiggy (enjoy a Rs. 120 discount 2 times a month) or dine out through EazyDiner (enjoy a 15% discount once a month), can consider this card.