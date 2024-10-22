The Axis Bank Olympus credit card offers extensive travel benefits, including lounge access, complimentary stays, and concierge services. Cardholders earn EDGE Miles on purchases, with a maximum annual redemption of 7,50,000 miles.

Axis Bank Olympus credit card is a recent addition to the Axis Bank credit card lineup, offering a range of compelling advantages that position it alongside many super-premium cards in India. With an annual fee of ₹20,000, it provides appealing benefits in travel and lifestyle categories, including golf and movies.

Although the reward-earning rate is relatively standard, the card boasts an impressive redemption ratio of 1:4 with travel partners. While many benefits of the Axis Olympus align with those of the Citi Prestige, there are some distinct features that set it apart:

Fees, Benefits and Reward Points Fees and benefits - The Axis Bank Olympus credit card comes with a joining fee and renewal fee of ₹20,000 plus GST which accounts to ₹23,600. As an added incentive, all card holders are eligible for Taj or ITC Hotel vouchers worth ₹10,000, provided as both a welcome and an annual renewal benefit. Additionally, cardholders will receive 2,500 EDGE Miles (which worth ₹2,500) upon joining and at the time of renewal.

Reward points - Cardholders will earn 1 EDGE Mile for every ₹100 spent on domestic purchases and 2 EDGE Miles for every ₹100 spent on international purchases. However, no reward points will be accrued for spending in the following categories: transportation and tolls, utilities, insurance, educational institutions, government services, wallet transactions, rent, and fuel.

Reward redemption - The card provides a variety of redemption options for utilising accumulated rewards. You can redeem your Miles in the following ways:

For purchases from the product catalogue, including products and gift vouchers.

For offline redemption at select retail outlets through SMS-based transactions.

For travel bookings via the Axis Travel Edge Platform.

For partner miles, where 1 EDGE Mile is equivalent to 4 Partner Points.The travel partners are categorised into Group A and Group B as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Group A (Annual Cap of 1,50,000 EDGE Mile) Group B (Annual Cap of 6,00,000 EDGE Mile) Accor Hotels (Accor Live Limitless) Air France-KLM (Flying Blue) Air Canada (Aeroplan) Air India (Flying Returns) Ethiopian Airlines Air Asia Etihad (Etihad Guest) ITC Japan Airlines (JAL Mileage Bank) IHG® Hotels & Resort (IHG One Rewards) Marriott International (Marriott Bonvoy) Qantas Airways (Qantas Frequent Flyer) Qatar Airways SpiceJet Singapore Airlines (Krisflyer) Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited) Turkish Airlines - Thai Airways (Royal Orchid Plus) - United Airlines (MileagePlus) - Wyndham Hotels (Wyndham Rewards) -

Users can redeem a maximum of 7,50,000 miles annually, with a cap of 1,50,000 miles for Group A partners and 6,00,000 miles for Group B partners.

Domestic lounge access - Both primary and add-on cardholders are granted unlimited access to domestic airport lounges at select airports across the country. Additionally, they receive 10 complimentary guest visits each year.

International lounge access (through Priority Pass) - All primary and add-on cardholders receive a complimentary Priority Pass membership, granting them unlimited access to over 1,200 international airport lounges worldwide. This membership also includes 10 guest visits.

Complimentary stay program - When booking a minimum of three nights through hotels.com using the Olympus card, cardholders will receive the third night's stay for free. This offer applies to one room only and must be reserved in the primary cardholder's name. Additionally, the primary cardholder must be present during the stay at the property. Customers can take advantage of this offer twice within a calendar year.

Airport concierge services - All primary cardholders are entitled to 8 complimentary airport concierge services within a calendar year.

Airport transfer services - Primary cardholders are entitled to 2 complimentary airport pickup and transfer services each year.

Taj Epicure membership - Primary cardholders are also eligible for a complimentary Taj Epicure membership. This membership is renewed annually, provided that the primary card remains active on the card's anniversary date. Your Taj Epicure membership will be renewed upon the completion of your card anniversary.

BookMyShow - Customers will receive up to ₹650 off on each movie ticket purchased via the BookMyShow website or app, and up to ₹1,000 off on every non-movie ticket for the second ticket. This benefit can be redeemed twice for movie tickets and twice for non-movie tickets each month per customer. This ongoing benefit remains valid as long as the card is active. However, this benefit is applicable only to primary cardholders.

Golf benefits - Cardholders receive 8 complimentary golf lessons or rounds along with 1 guest in a year. Additionally, for every ₹50,000 spent, they can enjoy one extra round or lesson.

Dining benefits - The card features the Dining Delights Offer, providing exclusive promotions through EazyDiner for a premium dining experience.

Conclusion The Olympus credit card serves multiple purposes and provides a comprehensive array of benefits, making it a strong contender in the super-premium credit card category. From enticing offers like buy one get one on movies to a generous EDGE Mile transfer ratio, this card truly delivers.

With a competitive reward rate of 4% on domestic purchases and just over 5% on international transactions, it can significantly enhance savings, particularly for those who travel frequently. Cardholders also enjoy unlimited access to international and domestic lounges, benefiting both primary and add-on cardholders. Rohit Gyanchandani is Managing Director at Nandi Nivesh Private Limited