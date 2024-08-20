“Considering that Primus is meant for a niche set of users, it is launched at the price point its pegged at for the value proposition it offers. It is for the ultra-high net worth individuals with very high spending power," said Sanjeev Moghe, president and head - cards & payments, Axis bank, in an interaction with Mint. “Its features are built to cater to the bespoke needs and expectations of the most discerning of India’s ultra-elite. This segment comprises a few hundred people and we will only target them. Given that it is an ultra luxury proposition, we have kept it as an invite-only card."