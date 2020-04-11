As the nation continues to stand united in its fight against the spread of Covid-19, Axis Bank has received the mandate to collect donations for the PM CARES Fund. All contributions from individuals and corporates can be made to the account opened by Axis Bank. Citizens and organisations can donate to PM CARES Fund using the following details:

Name of the account: PM CARES

Account number: 920010023235458

IFSC Code: UTIB0000007

Branch: New Delhi Main Branch

Individuals may also pay using any of the digital banking channels.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD &CEO, Axis Bank, said, “Tackling the Covid-19 pandemic will require joint efforts from all quarters. Axis Bank is privileged to be given the opportunity to make a contribution towards the PM CARES Fund. I am confident that with the Prime Minister leading from the front and support from individuals and Corporates, we would be able to emerge stronger through this challenge."

All contributions to the fund are exempt under Section 80 (G) and formal receipts can be downloaded from the PM CARES Portal after 15-20 days of the donation.

Earlier, Axis Bank had also set aside ₹100 crore to support customers, employees, vendors and government agencies in the fight against coronavirus.

Contributions can be made to the PM Care Fund through State Bank of India (SBI), and ICICI Bank.





Share Via