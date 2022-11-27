Axis Bank revises bulk FD interest rates, senior citizens earn as high as 7.95%

Private sector banker, Axis Bank has revised its bulk fixed deposit interest rates with effect from November 26, 2022. For the general public, Axis Bank offers rates varying from 3.75% to a maximum of 7.20%. However, senior citizens are the biggest beneficiary as for them the rates range from 3.75% to as high as 7.95%. These rates are inflation-beating which currently stands at 6.77% in October.
Private sector banker, Axis Bank has revised its bulk fixed deposit interest rates with effect from November 26, 2022. For the general public, Axis Bank offers rates varying from 3.75% to a maximum of 7.20%. However, senior citizens are the biggest beneficiary as for them the rates range from 3.75% to as high as 7.95%. These rates are inflation-beating which currently stands at 6.77% in October.
The bulk FDs range from ₹5 crore to ₹100 crore and above.
The bulk FDs range from ₹5 crore to ₹100 crore and above.
With effect from November 26, Axis Bank is offering between 3.75% to 4.60% on FDs from ₹24.75 crore to less than ₹25 crore.
With effect from November 26, Axis Bank is offering between 3.75% to 4.60% on FDs from ₹24.75 crore to less than ₹25 crore.
However, the rates are higher for FDs from ₹5 crore to less than ₹24.75 crore and from ₹25 crore to ₹100 crore and above. Let's check them out:
However, the rates are higher for FDs from ₹5 crore to less than ₹24.75 crore and from ₹25 crore to ₹100 crore and above. Let's check them out:
Axis is offering from 4.65% to 7.15% on FDs from ₹5 crore to less than ₹24.75 crore. The 7.15% rate is offered on 1 year less than 1 year 5 days tenure.
Axis is offering from 4.65% to 7.15% on FDs from ₹5 crore to less than ₹24.75 crore. The 7.15% rate is offered on 1 year less than 1 year 5 days tenure.
For FDs between ₹25 crore to ₹50 crore, the rates range from 4.65% to 7.20%. The 7.20% is given on 1 year less than 1 year 5 days tenure.
For FDs between ₹25 crore to ₹50 crore, the rates range from 4.65% to 7.20%. The 7.20% is given on 1 year less than 1 year 5 days tenure.
Meanwhile, the interest rates are between 5.50% to 7.20% on FDs from ₹50 crore to ₹100 crore and above.
Meanwhile, the interest rates are between 5.50% to 7.20% on FDs from ₹50 crore to ₹100 crore and above.
The highest rate for this category is 7.95% offered on 1 year less than 1 year 5 days tenure for FDs between ₹25 crore to ₹100 crore and above. The bank also offers 7.90% on these FDs for tenures from 1 year 5 days to less than 18 months.
The highest rate for this category is 7.95% offered on 1 year less than 1 year 5 days tenure for FDs between ₹25 crore to ₹100 crore and above. The bank also offers 7.90% on these FDs for tenures from 1 year 5 days to less than 18 months.
Except for FDs from ₹25 crore to ₹50, the interest rates begin from 5.50% to maximum 7.95%. While on FDs from ₹25 crore to ₹50 crore, the rates are from as low as 4.65% to 7.95%.
Except for FDs from ₹25 crore to ₹50, the interest rates begin from 5.50% to maximum 7.95%. While on FDs from ₹25 crore to ₹50 crore, the rates are from as low as 4.65% to 7.95%.
The interest rates are from 3.75% to 5.35% on FDs from ₹24.75 crore to ₹25 crore.
The interest rates are from 3.75% to 5.35% on FDs from ₹24.75 crore to ₹25 crore.
Meanwhile, on FDs from ₹5 crore to less than ₹24.75 crore, a senior citizen earns from 4.65% to 7.90%.
Meanwhile, on FDs from ₹5 crore to less than ₹24.75 crore, a senior citizen earns from 4.65% to 7.90%.
Majority of banks and other financial services providers have been increasing deposit interest rates since RBI began its rate hike cycle since May 2022 to tame inflation.
Majority of banks and other financial services providers have been increasing deposit interest rates since RBI began its rate hike cycle since May 2022 to tame inflation.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.