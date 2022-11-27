Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Axis Bank revises bulk FD interest rates, senior citizens earn as high as 7.95%

Axis Bank revises bulk FD interest rates, senior citizens earn as high as 7.95%

1 min read . 10:38 PM ISTLivemint
These rates are inflation-beating which currently stands at 6.77% in October.

  • For the general public, Axis Bank offers rates varying from 3.75% to a maximum of 7.20%. However, senior citizens are the biggest beneficiary as for them the rates range from 3.75% to as high as 7.95%.

Private sector banker, Axis Bank has revised its bulk fixed deposit interest rates with effect from November 26, 2022. For the general public, Axis Bank offers rates varying from 3.75% to a maximum of 7.20%. However, senior citizens are the biggest beneficiary as for them the rates range from 3.75% to as high as 7.95%. These rates are inflation-beating which currently stands at 6.77% in October.

The bulk FDs range from 5 crore to 100 crore and above.

General public:

With effect from November 26, Axis Bank is offering between 3.75% to 4.60% on FDs from 24.75 crore to less than 25 crore.

However, the rates are higher for FDs from 5 crore to less than 24.75 crore and from 25 crore to 100 crore and above. Let's check them out:

Axis is offering from 4.65% to 7.15% on FDs from 5 crore to less than 24.75 crore. The 7.15% rate is offered on 1 year less than 1 year 5 days tenure.

For FDs between 25 crore to 50 crore, the rates range from 4.65% to 7.20%. The 7.20% is given on 1 year less than 1 year 5 days tenure.

Meanwhile, the interest rates are between 5.50% to 7.20% on FDs from 50 crore to 100 crore and above.

Senior citizens:

The highest rate for this category is 7.95% offered on 1 year less than 1 year 5 days tenure for FDs between 25 crore to 100 crore and above. The bank also offers 7.90% on these FDs for tenures from 1 year 5 days to less than 18 months.

Except for FDs from 25 crore to 50, the interest rates begin from 5.50% to maximum 7.95%. While on FDs from 25 crore to 50 crore, the rates are from as low as 4.65% to 7.95%.

The interest rates are from 3.75% to 5.35% on FDs from 24.75 crore to 25 crore.

Meanwhile, on FDs from 5 crore to less than 24.75 crore, a senior citizen earns from 4.65% to 7.90%.

Majority of banks and other financial services providers have been increasing deposit interest rates since RBI began its rate hike cycle since May 2022 to tame inflation.

