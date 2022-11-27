Axis Bank revises bulk FD interest rates, senior citizens earn as high as 7.95%

Private sector banker, Axis Bank has revised its bulk fixed deposit interest rates with effect from November 26, 2022. For the general public, Axis Bank offers rates varying from 3.75% to a maximum of 7.20%. However, senior citizens are the biggest beneficiary as for them the rates range from 3.75% to as high as 7.95%. These rates are inflation-beating which currently stands at 6.77% in October.

