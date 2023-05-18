On Thursday, Axis Bank announced an adjustment to its interest rates for fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr. Following the amendment, the bank is now providing deposits coming to an end in 13 months to 2 years with a maximum interest rate of 7.10% for the general public and 7.85% for senior citizens. According to Axis Bank's official website, the new FD rates are in effect as of 18 May 2023.

Axis Bank FD Rates

The bank is guaranteeing an interest rate of 3.50% on fixed deposits maturing in the next 7 days to 45 days, and Axis Bank is promising an interest rate of 4.00% on those maturing in the next 46 days to 60 days. On deposits with a tenor of 61 days to three months, Axis Bank promises an interest rate of 4.50%, and on deposits with a tenor of three months to six months, it promises an interest rate of 4.75%.

Deposits that mature in 6 to 9 months will earn interest at a rate of 5.75%, and those that mature in 9 to 12 months will earn interest at a rate of 6%. The bank is now giving an interest rate of 6.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 1 year 4 days, while Axis Bank is also offering an interest rate of 6.80% on deposits maturing in 1 year 5 days to 13 months.

On deposits held for 13 months to two years, Axis Bank is now giving an interest rate of 7.10%, while on deposits held for two years to thirty months, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.05%. The interest rate on deposits with maturities between 30 months and 10 years is now 7%.

In comparison to a net profit of ₹4,117.77 crore in the same quarter a year prior, the bank posted a net loss of ₹5,728.42 crore during Q4FY23. In Q3FY23, Axis Bank reported a 62% YoY jump in its net profit to ₹5,853.1 crore. For the quarter ended March 2023, the private bank's total income stood at ₹28,865.08 crore as compared to ₹21,999.58 crore in Q4FY22. The Net Interest Income (NII) for the March quarter climbed 33% year on year to ₹11,742 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter climbed 2% sequentially and by 73 basis points to 4.22%.