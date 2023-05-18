Axis Bank revises FD rates effective from today, now get up to 7.10% on 13 months to 2 years tenures2 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 02:38 PM IST
On Thursday, Axis Bank announced an adjustment to its interest rates for fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr.
On Thursday, Axis Bank announced an adjustment to its interest rates for fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr. Following the amendment, the bank is now providing deposits coming to an end in 13 months to 2 years with a maximum interest rate of 7.10% for the general public and 7.85% for senior citizens. According to Axis Bank's official website, the new FD rates are in effect as of 18 May 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×