Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 24 July. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank offers higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. After the latest revision, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.75% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 14 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 15 days and 29 days, 3.50% for 30 days to 45 days, and 4 % for FDs between 46 days and less than 3 months. For deposits maturing in 3 months to less than 6 months, the bank offers 4.10% interest. For FDs maturing in 6 months to less than 9 months, the bank offers 4.50% interest. For deposits maturing in 9 months to less than 11 months 25 days, the bank will give 4.75%. If one is looking to invest in long term deposits, Axis Bank FD interest rates with tenure of 2 years to 10 years are a good choice with interest rates on deposits with a tenure of 10 years at 5.50%. Senior citizens get interest rate ranging from 2.75% to 6.15% on these deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days 2.75%

15 days to 29 days 3.00%

30 days to 45 days 3.50%

46 days to 60 days 4.00%

61 days < 3 months 4.00%

3 months < 4 months 4.10%

4 months < 5 months 4.10%

5 months < 6 months 4.10%

6 months < 7 months 4.50%

7 months < 8 months 4.50%

8 months < 9 months 4.50%

9 months < 10 months 4.75%

10 months < 11 months 4.75%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.75%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 5.45%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.45%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.40%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.40%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.40%

13 months < 14 months 5.40%

14 months < 15 months 5.40%

15 months < 16 months 5.40%

16 months < 17 months 5.40%

17 months < 18 months 5.40%

18 Months < 2 years 5.45%

2 years < 30 months 5.50%

30 months < 3 years 5.50%

3 years < 5 years 5.50%

5 years to 10 years 5.50%

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

Starting from interest rate of 2.75% on FD deposits between 7 days to 14 days, ICICI Bank is currently offering 5.15% on deposits between 1 year to 389 days. Customers get 5.35% on FDs with maturity between 18 months days and 2 years 5.35% which rises to 5.50% on deposits of over three years. On term deposits maturing in 3 years to 10 years, ICICI Bank gives 5.50% interest. These rates are with effect from 14 July.

7 days to 14 days - 2.50%

15 days to 29 days - 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 60 days - 3%

61 days to 90 days- 3%

91 days to 120 days - 4.10%

121 days to 184 days - 4.10%

185 days to 210 days - 4.50%

211 days to 270 days - 4.50%

271 days to 289 days - 4.50%

290 days to less than 1 year - 4.75%

1 year to 389 days - 5.15%

390 days to < 18 months - 5.15%

18 months days to 2 years - 5.3%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.3%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.50%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days gives 2.9% . Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with tenor 3 years to less than 5 years will now give 5.3% and those maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will give 5.4%. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors. Senior citizens get 3.4% to 6.2% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 2.75% to 5.5% on deposits, with maturities from seven days to 10 years. Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. These rates are with effect from 12 June.

7 - 14 days 2.75%

15 - 29 days 3.00%

30 - 45 days 3.25%

46 - 60 days 4.00%

61 - 90 days 4.00%

91 days - 6 months 4.10%

6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.50%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.75%

1 Year 5.25%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.25%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.35%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.50%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

