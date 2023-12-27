Axis Bank has revised the fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below ₹2 crore. The new FD rate is effective from 26 December 2023, according to the Axis Bank website. After the latest revision, Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.10% p.a. to the general public on term deposits maturing in seven days to ten years.

Axis Bank latest FD rates

7 days to 14 days 3%

15 days to 29 days 3%

30 days to 45 days 3.50%

46 days to 60 days 4.25%

61 days < 3 months 4.50%

3 months – 3 months 24 days 4.75%

3 months 25 days < 4 months 4.75%

4 months < 5 months 4.75%

5 months < 6 months 4.75%

6 months < 7 months 5.75%

7 months < 8 months 5.75%

8 months < 9 months 5.75%

9 months < 10 months 6.00%

10 months < 11 months 6.00%

11 months to 11 months 24 days 6.00%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 6.00%

1 year to 1 year 4 days 6.70%

1 year 5 days to 1 year 10 days 6.70%

1 year 11 days to 1 year 24 days 6.70%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.70%

13 months < 14 months 6.70%

14 months < 15 months 6.70%

15 months < 16 months 7.1%

16 months < 17 months 7.1%

17 months < 18 months 7.1%

18 Months < 2 years 7.10%

2 years < 30 months 7.1%

30 months < 3 years 7.1%

3 years < 5 years 7.1%

5 years to 10 years 7.00%

Axis Bank's latest FD rates for Senior citizens

Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.75% p.a. to senior citizens on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 26 December 2023.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) by up to 50 basis points (bps). This interest rate is applicable on FDs below ₹2 crore. The new rate is effective from today, 27 December 2023. After the latest hike, SBI offers an interest rate ranging from 3.5 to 7% on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years to general customers, and 4% to 7.5% to senior citizens.

HDFC Bank latest FD rates

HDFC Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.20 % to general customers on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens will earn an interest rate of 3.5% to 7.75% on these deposits. These rates are effective from 1 October 2023.

ICICI Bank latest FD rates

ICICI Bank is offering an interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.1% on FDs maturing in seven days to ten years to general customers, and 3.5% to 7.65% to senior citizens. These rates are effective from 16 October 2023.

