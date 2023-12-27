Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Axis Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) rates. How they compare with SBI, ICICI, HDFC Bank

Axis Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) rates. How they compare with SBI, ICICI, HDFC Bank

Sangeeta Ojha

Axis Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below 2 crore, offering rates of 3.50-7.10% p.a. on term deposits maturing in seven days to ten years

Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.75% p.a. to senior citizens.

Axis Bank has revised the fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below 2 crore. The new FD rate is effective from 26 December 2023, according to the Axis Bank website. After the latest revision, Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.10% p.a. to the general public on term deposits maturing in seven days to ten years.

Axis Bank latest FD rates

7 days to 14 days 3%

15 days to 29 days 3%

30 days to 45 days 3.50%

46 days to 60 days 4.25%

61 days < 3 months 4.50%

3 months – 3 months 24 days 4.75%

3 months 25 days < 4 months 4.75%

4 months < 5 months 4.75%

5 months < 6 months 4.75%

6 months < 7 months 5.75%

7 months < 8 months 5.75%

8 months < 9 months 5.75%

9 months < 10 months 6.00%

10 months < 11 months 6.00%

11 months to 11 months 24 days 6.00%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 6.00%

1 year to 1 year 4 days 6.70%

1 year 5 days to 1 year 10 days 6.70%

1 year 11 days to 1 year 24 days 6.70%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.70%

13 months < 14 months 6.70%

14 months < 15 months 6.70%

15 months < 16 months 7.1%

16 months < 17 months 7.1%

17 months < 18 months 7.1%

18 Months < 2 years 7.10%

2 years < 30 months 7.1%

30 months < 3 years 7.1%

3 years < 5 years 7.1%

5 years to 10 years 7.00%

Axis Bank's latest FD rates for Senior citizens

Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.75% p.a. to senior citizens on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 26 December 2023.

SBI hikes FD rates. Check latest fixed deposit rates here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) by up to 50 basis points (bps). This interest rate is applicable on FDs below 2 crore. The new rate is effective from today, 27 December 2023. After the latest hike, SBI offers an interest rate ranging from 3.5 to 7% on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years to general customers, and 4% to 7.5% to senior citizens.

HDFC Bank latest FD rates

HDFC Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.20 % to general customers on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens will earn an interest rate of 3.5% to 7.75% on these deposits. These rates are effective from 1 October 2023.

ICICI Bank latest FD rates

ICICI Bank is offering an interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.1% on FDs maturing in seven days to ten years to general customers, and 3.5% to 7.65% to senior citizens. These rates are effective from 16 October 2023.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.