Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from today (May 6). Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

After the latest revision, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, 3.5% for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. For FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank gives a 4.40% interest rate.

After the latest revision, for deposits maturing in 15 months to less than 18 months, the bank will give 5.20% interest rate.

For long-term deposits maturing in 2 years to 5 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40%. And deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years will fetch you an interest rate of 5.75%.

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public with effect from 6 May 2021

7 days to 14 days 2.50%

15 days to 29 days 2.50%

30 days to 45 days 3%

46 days to 60 days 3%

61 days < 3 months 3%

3 months < 4 months 3.5%

4 months < 5 months 3.5%

5 months < 6 months 3.5%

6 months < 7 months 4.40%

7 months < 8 months 4.40%

8 months < 9 months 4.40%

9 months < 10 months 4.40%

10 months < 11 months 4.40%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.40%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.15%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10%

13 months < 14 months 5.10%

14 months < 15 months 5.10%

15 months < 16 months 5.20%

16 months < 17 months 5.20%

17 months < 18 months 5.20%

18 Months < 2 years 5.25%

2 years < 30 months 5.40%

30 months < 3 years 5.40%

3 years < 5 years 5.40%

5 years to 10 years 5.75%

Axis Bank FD rates for senior citizens

Axis Bank offers a higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.5% to 6.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Axis Bank has hiked various service charges for its savings bank account holders with effect from 1 May 2021. The private sector lender has increased cash withdrawal charges from ATM beyond the free limit. Also, it has increased the minimum balance requirements for various types of savings accounts.

