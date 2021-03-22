Axis Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates. Latest FD rates here

In January this year, the private lender had announced the removal of penalty on premature closure of all new retail term deposits booked on or after 15 December 2020 for a tenure of 2 years or more. According to the bank, the objective of this customer-friendly feature was to inculcate and encourage retail customers to go for long-term savings without worrying about the sudden need for liquidity. The new feature is applicable on all new fixed deposits and recurring deposits. For new deposits booked for a tenure above 2 years, there will be nil premature penalty if the entire deposit is prematurely withdrawn post 15 months of booking.