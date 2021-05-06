Axis Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates. Latest FD rates here

After the latest revision, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, 3.5% for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. For FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank gives a 4.40% interest rate.

