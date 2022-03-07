Axis Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates. Latest FD rates here

Axis Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates. Latest FD rates here2 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 5 March 2022. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, for term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest.
For deposits for 2 years but less than 3 years, Axis Bank gives 5.40% interest. For long-term deposits maturing in more than 3 years to less than 5 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40%. And deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years will fetch you an interest rate of 5.75%.
7 days to 14 days- 2.50%
15 days to 29 days- 2.50%
30 days to 45 days 3.00%
46 days to 60 days 3.00%
61 days < 3 months 3.00%
3 months < 4 months 3.50%
4 months < 5 months 3.50%
5 months < 6 months 3.50%
6 months < 7 months 4.40%
7 months < 8 months 4.40%
8 months < 9 months 4.40%
9 months < 10 months 4.40%
10 months < 11 months 4.40%
11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40%
11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.40 %
1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10%
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11days 5.15%
1 year 11days < 1 year 25days 5.25%
1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.15%
13 months < 14 months 5.15%
14 months < 15 months 5.15%
15 months < 16 months 5.20%
16 months < 17 months 5.20%
17 months < 18 months 5.20%
18 months < 2 years 5.25%
2 years < 30 months 5.40%
30 months < 3 years 5.40%
3 years < 5 years 5.40%
5 years to 10 years 5.75%
Axis Bank FD rates for senior citizens
Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.5% to 6.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
Earlier, banks like the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank revised their FD interest rates.
