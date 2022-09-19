Axis Bank revises fixed deposit rates from 20 Sept. Check latest interest rates

It offers a 5.70% rate on FDs on tenures from 2 years to less than 5 years, while the rate is 5.60% on FDs from 1 year 25 days to less than 2 years. The rate is 5.45% on one year to less than 1 year and 11 days tenure. Further, the rate is 4.75% on tenures from 9 months to less than 1 year.