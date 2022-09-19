Axis Bank revises fixed deposit rates from 20 Sept. Check latest interest rates

A depositor can choose FDs at Axis Bank on minimum tenure from 7 days to a maximum of 10 years. The rates are revised also on bulk FDs from ₹2 crore to ₹100 crore and above.
Axis Bank has revised its fixed deposit rates with effect from September 20, 2022. On FDs below ₹2 crore, the bank is offering rates ranging from 2.75% to 5.75%. While the rate is between 2.75% to 6.50% for senior citizens. A depositor can choose FDs at Axis Bank on minimum tenure from 7 days to a maximum of 10 years. The rates are revised also on bulk FDs from ₹2 crore to ₹100 crore and above.
Check the latest rate for FDs below ₹2 crore:
General Category
Axis Bank's highest rate for the general category on FDs below ₹2 crore is 5.75% on tenures 1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days, and 5 years to 10 years.
It offers a 5.70% rate on FDs on tenures from 2 years to less than 5 years, while the rate is 5.60% on FDs from 1 year 25 days to less than 2 years. The rate is 5.45% on one year to less than 1 year and 11 days tenure. Further, the rate is 4.75% on tenures from 9 months to less than 1 year.
Axis Bank's rate is 4.65% on tenures from 6 months to less than 9 months, while the interest rate is 3.75% on tenures ranging from 3 months to less than 6 months. The rate is 3.25% on 30 days to less than 3 months tenure, and the rate is 2.75% on 7 days to 29 days tenure.
Senior Citizens
On FDs below ₹2 crore, the bank offers the highest rate of 6.50% on 1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days, and 5 years to 10 years tenure. The rate is 6.45% for 2 years to less than 5 years. Further, the rate is 6.35% on tenures starting 1 year 25 days to less than 2 years.
