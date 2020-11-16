Axis Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Latest FD interest rates here

Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 13 November. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. After the latest revision, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, 3.5% for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months.

For FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank gives 4.40% interest rate. For 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year 5 days 5.15%, 1 year 5 days to less than 18 months 5.10%. For term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest.

For FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank gives 4.40% interest rate. For 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year 5 days 5.15%, 1 year 5 days to less than 18 months 5.10%. For term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest.

For long-term deposits maturing in 2 years to 5 years, and 5 years to 10 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40% and 5.50% respectively.

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public with effect from 13 November

7 days to 14 days 2.50%

15 days to 29 days 2.50%

30 days to 45 days 3%

46 days to 60 days 3%

61 days < 3 months 3%

3 months < 4 months 3.5%

4 months < 5 months 3.5%

5 months < 6 months 3.5%

6 months < 7 months 4.40%

7 months < 8 months 4.40%

8 months < 9 months 4.40%

9 months < 10 months 4.40%

10 months < 11 months 4.40%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 5.15%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.15%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.10%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10%

13 months < 14 months 5.10%

14 months < 15 months 5.10%

15 months < 16 months 5.10%

16 months < 17 months 5.10%

17 months < 18 months 5.10%

18 Months < 2 years 5.25%

2 years < 30 months 5.40%

30 months < 3 years 5.40%

3 years < 5 years 5.40%

5 years to 10 years 5.50%

Axis Bank FD rates for senior citizens

Axis Bank offers higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.5% to 6.05% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Another private lender, HDFC Bank, too revised interest rates on FDs on selected tenures with effect from 13 November. The bank offers interest rates from 2.5% to 5.50% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.