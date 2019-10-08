Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) on select maturities with effect from 4th October. This is the second time the bank has revised its FD rates in a span of less then 15 days. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank had earlier revised the interest rate on FDs on 25th September 2019. The bank offers higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. Axis Bank is offering 3.50% interest on FDs between 7 days to 14 days. On FDs between 15 days to 29 days and 30 days to 45 days, Axis Bank is offering 4.00% and 5.20% interest respectively. For 46 days to less than 3 months, the interest rate is 5.65%. For FDs with 3 months to less than 6 months, Axis Bank will give 5.75% interest now. On FDs maturing between 6 months to less than 9 months, the bank is giving an interest rate of 6.25%. For FDs maturities tenure 9 months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank gives 6.35% interest. For deposits maturing in 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year, Axis Bank will pay an interest rate of 6.70%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days 3.50%

15 days to 29 days 4.00%

30 days to 45 days 5.20%

46 days to 60 days 5.65%

61 days < 3 months 5.65%

3 months < 4 months 5.75%

4 months < 5 months 5.75%

5 months < 6 months 5.75%

6 months < 7 months 6.25%

7 months < 8 months 6.25%

8 months < 9 months 6.25%

9 months < 10 months 6.35%

10 months < 11 months 6.35%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 6.35%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 6.70%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and less than 2 years

Axis Bank pays interest rate of 6.60% on FDs between 1 year to less than 1 year 25 days. Term deposits maturing in 1 year 25 days to less than 18 months will fetch you an interest rate of 6.70%. For FDs maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank is giving 6.80% interest.

1 year < 1 year 5 days 6.60%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 6.60%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 6.60%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.70%

13 months < 14 months 6.70%

14 months < 15 months 6.70%

15 months < 16 months 6.70%

16 months < 17 months 6.70%

17 months < 18 months 6.70%

18 Months < 2 years 6.80%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 2 years and 10 years

2 years < 30 months 7.00%

30 months < 3 years 7.00%

3 years < 5 years 6.75%

5 years to 10 years 6.75%

The long-term deposits in Axis Bank will fetch you an interest ranging from 6.75-7.00% depending upon the tenure you choose. After the latest revision, Axis Bank will give 7.00% interest on FDs maturing in 2 years and 3 years. For deposits with maturity period 3 and 10 years, the bank will now give 6.75% interest.