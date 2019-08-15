Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits or FDs, days after Reserve Bank of India lowered the repo rate for the fourth time this year. Axis Bank's new interest rate on fixed deposits came into effect from 10 August, 2019. Another private sector lender ICICI Bank also revised interest rates on FDs with effect from 14th August, 2019. Axis Bank offers fixed deposits across different maturities - ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

After the latest revision, Axis Bank is offering 3.5% interest on FDs between 7 days to 14 days. On FDs between 46 days to 6 months, Axis Bank offers 6% interest rate. For 5 months to less than 9 months, the interest rate is 6.4%. Axis Bank pays interest rate of 6.75% on FDs between 9 months to 1 year.

Axis Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days 3.50%

15 days to 29 days 3.50%

30 days to 45 days 5.50%

46 days to 60 days 6.00%

61 days < 3 months 6.00%

3 months < 4 months 6.00%

4 months < 5 months 6.00%

5 months < 6 months 6.00%

6 months < 7 months 6.40%

7 months < 8 months 6.40%

8 months < 9 months 6.40%

9 months < 10 months 6.75%

10 months < 11 months 6.75%

11 months < 1 year 6.75%

Axis Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and 2 years

On FDs between 1 year to 1 year 25 days, Axis Bank is offering interest rate of 7.10%. This goes up to 7.2% - the highest across all its tenures - on FDs between 1 year 25 days and 13 months to less than 14 months. On FDs between 14 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank is paying 7%.

1 year < 1 year 5 days 7.10%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 7.10%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 7.10%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 7.20%

13 months < 14 months 7.20%

14 months < 15 months 7.00%

15 months < 16 months 7.00%

16 months < 17 months 7.00%

17 months < 18 months 7.00%

18 Months < 2 years 7.00%

Axis Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 2 years and 10 years

On FDs between 2 years to 5 years, Axis Bank is paying 7% while between 5 years to 10 years, the interest rate is 6.75%.

2 years < 30 months 7.00%

30 months < 3 years 7.00%

3 years < 5 years 7.00%

5 years to 10 years 6.75%

Axis Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens

Axis Bank pays higher interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities. Here are the details:

7 days to 14 days 3.50%

15 days to 29 days 3.50%

30 days to 45 days 5.50%

46 days to 60 days 6.00%

61 days < 3 months 6.00%

3 months < 4 months 6.00%

4 months < 5 months 6.00%

5 months < 6 months 6.00%

6 months < 7 months 6.65%

7 months < 8 months 6.65%

8 months < 9 months 6.65%

9 months < 10 months 7.00%

10 months < 11 months 7.00%

11 months < 1 year 7.0%

Axis Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens for maturity between 1 year and 2 years

1 year < 1 year 5 days 7.75%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 7.75%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 7.75%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 7.85%

13 months < 14 months 7.85%

14 months < 15 months 7.65%

15 months < 16 months 7.65%

16 months < 17 months 7.65%

17 months < 18 months 7.65%

18 Months < 2 years 7.65%

Axis Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens for maturity between 2 years and 10 years

2 years < 30 months 7.65%

30 months < 3 years 7.50%

3 years < 5 years 7.50%

5 years to 10 years 7.25%