Axis Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Now get more than a 7% interest rate on these tenures. Latest FD rates here2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Axis Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below ₹2 crore. The new rates range from 3.50% to 7.10% for the general public and from 3.50% to 7.85% for senior citizens
Axis Bank has revised the fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below ₹2 crore. The new FD rate is effective from today, 26 July 2023, according to the Axis Bank website. The bank has slashed the rate on one tenure by 10 basis points (bps). Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.10% p.a. to the general public.
