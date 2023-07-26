comScore
Axis Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Now get more than a 7% interest rate on these tenures. Latest FD rates here

 2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:10 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha

Axis Bank has revised its fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below ₹2 crore. The new rates range from 3.50% to 7.10% for the general public and from 3.50% to 7.85% for senior citizens

Axis Bank revises FD rates: On deposits held for 13 months to two years, Axis Bank is now giving an interest rate of 7.10%
Axis Bank revises FD rates: On deposits held for 13 months to two years, Axis Bank is now giving an interest rate of 7.10% (REUTERS)

Axis Bank has revised the fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below 2 crore. The new FD rate is effective from today, 26  July 2023, according to the Axis Bank website. The bank has slashed the rate on one tenure by 10 basis points (bps). Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.10% p.a. to the general public.

Axis Bank latest FD Rates 

The bank is guaranteeing an interest rate of 3.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 45 days, and 4% on those maturing in 46 days to 60 days. On deposits with a tenor of 61 days to three months, the bank guarantees an interest rate of 4.50%, and on deposits with a tenor of three months to six months, Axis Bank promises an interest rate of 4.75%.

Deposits that mature in 6 to 9 months will earn interest at a rate of 5.75%, and those that mature in 9 to 12 months will earn 6%. The bank is now giving an interest rate of 6.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 1 year 4 days, while Axis Bank is also offering an interest rate of 6.80% on deposits maturing in 1 year 5 days to 13 months.

On deposits held for 13 months to two years, Axis Bank is now giving an interest rate of 7.10%. However, the bank has reduced the duration from 16 months to less than 17 months by 10 basis points to 7.10% from 7.20%. On deposits held for two years to thirty months, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.05%. The interest rate on deposits with maturities between 30 months and 10 years is now 7%.

Axis Bank's latest FD rates effective July 26 for general customers

7 days to 14 days 3.50%

15 days to 29 days 3.50%

30 days to 45 days 3.50%

46 days to 60 days 4.00%

 61 days < 3 months 4.50%

3 months < 4 months 4.75%

4 months < 5 months 4.75%

5 months < 6 months 4.75%

6 months < 7 months 5.75%

7 months < 8 months 5.75%

8 months < 9 months 5.75%

9 months < 10 months 6.00%

10 months < 11 months 6.00%

11 months to 11 months 24 days 6.00%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 6.00%

1 year to 1 year 4 days 6.75%

1 year 5 days to 1 year 10 days 6.80%

1 year 11 days to 1 year 24 days 6.80%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.80%

13 months < 14 months 7.10%

14 months < 15 months 7.10%

15 months < 16 months 7.10%

16 months < 17 months 7.10%

17 months < 18 months 7.10%

18 Months < 2 years 7.10%

2 years < 30 months 7.05%

30 months < 3 years 7.00%

3 years < 5 years 7.00%

5 years to 10 years 7.00%

Axis Bank's latest FD rates effective July 26 for Senior citizens

Axis Bank offers FD rates of  3.50-7.85% p.a. to senior citizens on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 26 July 2023.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 01:10 PM IST
