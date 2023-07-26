On deposits held for 13 months to two years, Axis Bank is now giving an interest rate of 7.10%. However, the bank has reduced the duration from 16 months to less than 17 months by 10 basis points to 7.10% from 7.20%. On deposits held for two years to thirty months, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.05%. The interest rate on deposits with maturities between 30 months and 10 years is now 7%.