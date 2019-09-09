Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from today, 9 September 2019. Axis Bank offers FDs across different maturities, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. After the latest revision, Axis Bank is offering 3.50% interest on FDs between 7 days to 29 days. On FDs between 30 days to 45 days, Axis Bank offers 5.50% interest. For 46 days to less than 5 months, yhe interest rate is 5.75%. For FDs with 5 months to 6 months, Axis Bank gives 6.00% interest. On FDs maturing between 6 months to less than 9 months, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.25%. For FDs maturities tenure 9 months to less than 10 months, the bank gives 6.50% interest. Axis Bank pays interest rate of 6.75% on FDs between 10 months to 1 year. The bank had earlier revised the interest rate on FDs on 14th August 2019.

Axis Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days-3.50%

15 days to 29 days-3.50%

30 days to 45 days-5.50%

46 days to 60 days-5.75%

61 days < 3 months-5.75%

3 months < 4 months-5.75%

4 months < 5 months-5.75%

5 months < 6 months-6.00%

6 months < 7 months-6.25%

7 months < 8 months-6.25%

8 months < 9 months-6.25%

9 months < 10 months-6.50%

10 months < 11 months-6.75%

11 months < 1 year-6.75%

Axis Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and less than 2 years

Axis Bank pays interest rate of 7.00% on FDs between 1 year to less than 1 year 25 days. The bank pays the highest interest rate, i.e. 7.10% on deposits maturing in less than 14 months. Term deposits maturing in 14 months to less than 2 years will fetch you an interest rate of 6.85% in Axis Bank.

1 year < 1 year 5 days-7.00%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days-7.00%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days-7.00%

1 year 25 days < 13 months-7.10%

13 months < 14 months-7.10%

14 months < 15 months-6.85%

15 months < 16 months-6.85%

16 months < 17 months-6.85%

17 months < 18 months-6.85%

18 Months < 2 years-6.85%

Axis Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for general public for maturity between 2 years and less than 3 years

The long-term FDs in Axis Bank will fetch you an interest rate ranging from 6.75% to 6.85% depending upon the tenure you choose.

On FDs between 2 years to less than 3 years, Axis Bank is paying 6.85%

2 years < 30 months-6.85%

30 months < 3 years-6.85%

Axis Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for general public for maturity between 3 years and 10 years

On FDs between 3 years to less than 5 years, Axis Bank is paying 6.85%, whereas, for the deposits maturing in 5 years to ten years, the bank is giving 6.75% interest.

3 years < 5 years-6.85%

5 years to 10 years-6.75%

Axis Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for senior citizens

Axis Bank pays higher interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities. It offers interest rate ranging from 3.50% to 7.75% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 days to 14 days-3.50%

15 days to 29 days-3.50%

30 days to 45 days-5.50%

46 days to 60 days-5.75%

61 days < 3 months-5.75%

3 months < 4 months-5.75%

4 months < 5 months-5.75%

5 months < 6 months-6.00%

6 months < 7 months-6.50%

7 months < 8 months-6.50%

8 months < 9 months-6.50%

9 months < 10 months-6.75%

10 months < 11 months-7.00%

11 months < 1 year-7.00%

1 year < 1 year 5 days-7.65%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days-7.65%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days-7.65%

1 year 25 days < 13 months-7.75%

13 months < 14 months-7.75%

14 months < 15 months-7.50%

15 months < 16 months-7.50%

16 months < 17 months-7.50%

17 months < 18 months-7.50%

18 Months < 2 years-7.50%

2 years < 30 months-7.50%

30 months < 3 years-7.35%

3 years < 5 years-7.35%

5 years to 10 years-7.25%

Earlier, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of India and Canara Bank too revised FD interest rates.

