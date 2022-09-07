Axis Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 02:43 PM IST
Axis Bank, a private sector lender, has revised interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
Axis Bank, a private sector lender, has revised interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. The new rates are in effect as of today, September 7, 2022, according to the official website. After the adjustment, the bank is now offering fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 2.50% to 5.75% for the general public and 2.50% to 6.50% for senior citizens.