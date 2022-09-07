Axis Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr

Axis Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank offers an interest rate of 2.50% and on term deposits maturing in 30 days to 3 months, the bank is offering an interest rate of 3%. Fixed deposits maturing in 3 months to 6 months will offer an interest rate of 3.50% and term deposits maturing in 6 months to 7 months will now fetch an interest rate of 4.65%. Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 4.40% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 months to 8 months. Deposits maturing in 8 months to 9 months will continue to fetch an interest rate of 4.65% and deposits maturing in 9 months to 1 year will continue to fetch an interest rate of 4.75%.