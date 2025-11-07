Axis Bank Select Credit Card: 20% off on Swiggy, movie offers, and more; should you get it?

Most premium credit cards offer benefits such as a BOGO movie offer, complimentary airport lounge access, complimentary golf access, and discounts on food, among others. However, most of these credit cards either have high eligibility criteria or are invite-only.

But the Axis Bank Select Credit Card, a mid-tier card, offers most of the above features and benefits, and is within the reach of a wide range of people belonging to various income categories.

Features and benefits The features and benefits of the Axis Bank Select Credit Card include the following:

Welcome benefits: The card provides a welcome benefit of 10,000 Edge Rewards worth Rs. 2,000. The benefit is applicable to doing the first transaction within 30 days of card issuance. The rewards will be credited within 15 business days of the transaction date. The benefit does not apply to lifetime free cards and Burgundy account holders.

BOGO on movie tickets: If you are a movie fan, the card helps you enjoy the Buy One, Get One (BOGO) offer on movie tickets booked on the District App. The cardholder can enjoy a discount of up to Rs. 250 on the second movie ticket. The offer can be availed of twice a month.

20% discount on BigBasket: With this card, you can enjoy big savings on your monthly grocery purchases. The cardholder can avail of a flat Rs. 500 discount on a minimum order of Rs. 2,500 on the Bigbasket website/App. The offer can be availed of once a month.

20% discount on Swiggy: Are you one of those who, at times, don’t prefer to cook? Order from Swiggy with a big discount, and sit back and relax while your order gets delivered. The cardholder can avail of a flat Rs. 200 discount on a minimum order of Rs. 1,000 on the Swiggy website/App. The offer can be availed of twice a month.

Complimentary airport lounge access: The cardholder can get up to 12 complimentary international airport lounge accesses with the Priority Pass membership. If the cardholder spends Rs. 3 lakhs in the previous year, the Priority Pass membership will be renewed automatically.

The cardholder can enjoy 2 complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses per quarter. The cardholder must spend Rs. 50,000 in the last 3 months to qualify for complimentary domestic airport lounge access.

Milestone benefits: When you spend Rs. 3 lakhs or more on the card in an anniversary year, you will get 5,000 Edge Rewards. When you spend Rs. 8 lakhs or more on the card in an anniversary year, the renewal fees will be waived.

Complimentary golf access: The cardholder can enjoy 6 complimentary golf rounds per year. When the cardholder spends Rs. 3 lakhs in a card anniversary year, they unlock an additional 6 complimentary golf rounds. The golf rounds must be utilised within the same anniversary year.

Rewards structure: Apart from all the above-mentioned features and benefits, the cardholder earns 10 Edge reward points on every Rs. 200 spent, subject to exclusions. The reward points are 2X on ‘retail shopping’ spends.

For details on the excluded categories for earning reward points, and what constitutes ‘retail shopping’ and related information, please refer to the Axis Bank website.

Fuel surcharge waiver: Fuel transactions between Rs. 400 and Rs. 4,000 are eligible for the waiver of 1% fuel surcharge. The waiver is applicable at all fuel stations across India. The maximum waiver that can be availed of is Rs. 400 in a statement cycle.

Wednesday delights: The cardholder can enjoy various offers on Wednesdays. Some of these include an instant discount of up to 15% on flights and hotels on MakeMyTrip, 10% off on Swiggy, and 10% off on Tira.

Fees: The Axis Bank Select Credit Card has a joining fee of Rs. 3,000 + GST and an annual renewal fee of Rs. 3,000 + GST.

Eligibility: The applicant must be a resident of India and aged between 18 and 70 years. The minimum net income must be Rs. 6 lakhs per annum.

Also Read | Autopay rules for debit and credit cards: What you need to know

Should you take this card? Among mid-level credit cards, the Axis Bank Select Credit Card offers good features and benefits. The features and benefits, like BOGO offer on movies, 20% discount on Swiggy and Bigbasket, complimentary domestic and international airport lounge access, complimentary golf access, milestone benefits, etc., are noteworthy. The annual fee gets waived on spending Rs. 8 lakhs in a year.

So, are you looking for some or all of these features and benefits, and do you fulfil the income eligibility criteria? If yes, you may consider going for the Axis Bank Select Credit Card. Whether you take this card or any other, it is important to note that credit cards must be used for need-based spending only. Also, the entire monthly bill must be paid before or by the due date.

If any outstanding balance is carried forward to the next billing cycle, banks usually charge an interest rate of up to 3.75% per month (up to 45% per annum). With such high interest charges, it makes sense for the cardholder to pay the entire outstanding monthly bill on time.

Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached on LinkedIn.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.