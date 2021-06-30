Axis Bank SMS alert charges to change from tomorrow. Details here

Axis Bank has informed the customers about the revision in SMS charges from 1 July 2021

Axis Bank, the country's third-largest private sector bank, has hiked various service charges for its savings bank account holders. While some of these changes came into effect from 1 May 202, some other revised charges will be effective from July 1. The private sector lender has increased cash withdrawal charges from ATMs beyond the free limit. Also, it has increased the minimum balance requirements for various types of savings accounts.

"Due to a recent change by the telecom regulator, Axis Bank has also recalibrated its SMS charges. Instead of charging a flat fee of ₹5 every month, it will now charge 25 paise for every SMS alert, subject to a maximum of ₹25 per month, effective July 1 (except for one-time passwords and promotional messages) sends you," Axis Bank had posted on its website.

Meanwhile, Axis Bank has inked a multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power the digital transformation programme

As part of the agreement, Axis Bank will draw on the breadth and depth of AWS services to build a portfolio of new digital financial services to bring advanced banking experiences to customers, including online accounts that can be opened in under six minutes and instant digital payments.

Axis Bank has over 200 million customers who increasingly demand new and innovative digital banking services, including digital deposits, digital loans, and digital credit cards, to better manage their finances.

