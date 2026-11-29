Did you know that a technical error can leave a bank customer unable to access their own savings account? But who is responsible when a bank mistakenly links someone else’s credit card to a customer’s account, resulting in its freezing?

In a recent consumer dispute case, a Ghaziabad district consumer commission has held Axis Bank accountable for freezing the savings account of one of its customers over credit card dues that were not his.

Furthermore, the lender has been instructed to pay ₹15,000 in compensation and litigation expenses.

According to a report by The Times of India (TOI), the case pertains to Rakesh Kumar Sharda, who held a joint savings account with his wife, Neeru Sharda, at Axis Bank's Nehru Nagar branch in Ghaziabad.

As per the facts of the case, in January 2017, Sharda started receiving messages from the banking institution demanding payment of outstanding credit card dues, despite never having owned a credit card. On January 21, 2017, he approached the branch and requested an investigation into the matter. Still, the bank did not resolve the complaint appropriately.

How Axis Bank mistakenly froze the customer's account The issue got more complicated when a ₹25,000 cheque issued by Sharda to a close family member bounced on 29 July 2017. The bank’s return memo explained that his account had been blocked.

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Following another complaint, the bank acknowledged in a letter that a credit card had been linked to his savings account by mistake, and subsequently the freeze was lifted. Later, Sharda approached the district consumer commission on 17 January 2018, alleging ignorance, negligence, inconvenience, and mental agony.

Axis Bank denied issuing him a credit card. Still, the bank’s internal investigation revealed that a credit card belonging to another individual, Neeraj Sharma, had been, by mistake, linked to Sharda’s savings bank account. This was a technical error. As per the bank, this error was beyond its control, and it has taken remedial steps to rectify the issue.

Consumer commission directs bank to pay ₹ 15,000 After going through the facts of the case, the commission, comprising President Anil Kumar Pundir and members Shailja Sachan and RP Singh, rejected the bank’s argument. It was observed that mistakenly linking another customer's credit card to the aggrieved individual’s account, and subsequently freezing it, clearly amounted to negligence and a deficiency in service.

Subsequently, in its order dated 18 November 2026, the commission directed Axis Bank to pay ₹10,000 towards mental agony and inconvenience, along with ₹5,000 towards litigation expenses, within 30 days.

Key takeaways for bank customers This case underscores the importance of bank-related rules and regulations, as well as awareness of individual rights. It also showcases why banks must exercise due diligence while handling customer accounts.

Any technical error cannot absolve a lending institution of its responsibility when it results in financial problems and inconvenience and restricts an individual’s customer’s access to their own funds.