Axis Direct launches financial planning tool -FinPlan

FinPlan will help investors with financial planning by monitoring their investments using three tools, Portfolio Doctor, Wealth Builder, and Tax Planner, as per a press release
NEW DELHI: Axis Direct, the online brand of Axis Securities, has launched FinPlan, a financial planning and wealth-building platform powered by Finbingo, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
FinPlan will help investors with financial planning by monitoring their investments using three tools, Portfolio Doctor, Wealth Builder, and Tax Planner, as per a press release.
It will provide customers of Axis Securities suggestions on investments based on their current financial status, risk profile, and life goals. The platform comes with a dashboard where customers can get information on all investments and liabilities, along with a single snapshot of their financial position.
Portfolio Doctor will provide a monthly analysis of a customer’s investments and will track all his/her mutual investments, measure the credit quality of funds, identify the laggards, and remove non-performing funds. Wealth Builder will take into account an investor’s financial status and suggest suitable growth avenues. Tax Planner will help a customer with tax savings. It will analyse his/her current investments and provide tips on how to minimise tax obligations.