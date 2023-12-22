Axis MF accumulates over ₹3,400 crores via Manufacturing Fund NFO. Details here
Axis Manufacturing Fund, managed by Nitin Arora and Shreyash Devalkar, is an open-ended equity scheme representing the India manufacturing theme.
Axis Mutual Fund has revealed the successful accumulation of more than ₹3,400 crores in the Axis India Manufacturing Fund. This thematic fund was introduced to deliver long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity and equity-related securities of companies aligned with the manufacturing theme.