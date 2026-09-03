Why this fund manager is bullish on the manufacturing theme

Jash Kriplani
5 min read3 Sep 2026, 02:39 PM IST
logo
R. Sivakumar, chief investment officer of Axis Mutual Fund.
Summary
R. Sivakumar, chief investment officer of Axis Mutual Fund, sees an opportunity in manufacturing, especially exports, and especially in mid- and small-caps.

At a time when the headline indices look range-bound, R. Sivakumar, chief investment officer of Axis Mutual Fund, sees pockets of opportunities across large-, mid- and small-caps. He believes growth is showing signs of revival. He points to manufacturing and the revival of the private capex cycle as a theme that can play out over the next few years. Edited excerpts:

Also Read | Is your portfolio too heavy on equity? What investors should do now

Which sectors are you bullish on, and which would you avoid?

Let me start with caution. IT rallies reflexively whenever global semiconductors sell off, on the same AI/anti-AI trade, but that isn't a reason to own it, because quarter-on-quarter growth momentum still hasn't returned. The AI-deployment piece is growing fast, but it's a small slice of revenue; the bulk is legacy software development, which is deflating. Consumer staples remain weak, though turning slightly. And in pockets that have run very hard—power, auto ancillaries, defence, electronics manufacturing—be selective. Power is the clearest example: prices now bake in billions of dollars of data-centre orders that haven't arrived, and companies that can't meet those expectations are being de-rated quickly. We like power as a long-term cyclical theme, but at today's prices, you have to question it.

Where do you see opportunities?

Manufacturing, especially exports, and especially in mid- and small-caps. India accounts for under 2% of global manufactured goods exports, so there is a lot of room for growth. Rupee depreciation bodes well for exporters, and the new free trade agreements (FTAs) with the European Union and the UK bring us to tariff parity with the likes of Vietnam and Bangladesh. Second: domestic private capex has finally turned. Aggregate capex looks slow only because infra is soft; strip that out, and private capex appears to have improved. Beyond that, auto ancillaries are a strong theme as the ICE-to-EV shift reconfigures global supply chains, alongside policy-driven areas like semiconductors and electronics manufacturing services under the production-linked incentive schemes, and defence.

We have seen some price and time corrections. Does it make large-caps attractive?

Yes. India's valuation premium to the world is now essentially zero, which is astonishing given we've almost always traded at a premium. It is less about India becoming cheaper and more about other global markets becoming more expensive. Large-caps are trading more than one standard deviation below their long-term averages, so you're paying relatively less to be in the market—relatively cheap, I'd stress, not absolutely cheap. And the laggards are turning: banks are the clearest case. System credit growth has gone from around 10% a year ago to 16-18%, asset quality is clean, and margins just need the rate hikes the Reserve Bank of India is signalling.

Also Read | Don’t let trust and jargon cloud your investment judgment

Mid- and small-caps have rallied. Is there still room, or have valuations peaked?

They look expensive on a standalone P/E basis, but that’s where the growth is. When Nifty earnings were growing around 8%, mid- and small-caps were compounding 15%-plus, and that's accelerating even as Nifty-level earnings are picking up. A stock at 30-40 times on 30% earnings growth looks very reasonable a year or two out. So, the real question isn't the multiple; it's whether the growth is real. That said, they're trading about one standard deviation above long-term averages, so there is some valuation risk, and I'd be careful stock by stock wherever expectations have run ahead of fundamentals. My advice: if you're only in small-caps, diversify into a multi-cap or flexi-cap so you have exposure across the spectrum, and then stay the course.

India has introduced the closing auction session, and the market seems to be struggling to adjust.

For a long-term investor, it changes very little. The intention is cleaner, more efficient price discovery. India was actually an outlier globally in using a volume-weighted average price to set the close; a single-price auction window is how most markets, and derivatives, close around the world, so there's nothing inherently problematic about it. It's a change in market plumbing, so a transition period is natural. We're one month in, too early to read much into it. We've been through far bigger transitions—weekly to rolling settlement, physical shares to demat, T+2 to T+1—each caused temporary friction, but none had any lasting negative effect; settlement only got better.

Also Read | Why India could emerge as the world’s ‘AI hedge’

About the Author

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.