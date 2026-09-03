At a time when the headline indices look range-bound, R. Sivakumar, chief investment officer of Axis Mutual Fund, sees pockets of opportunities across large-, mid- and small-caps. He believes growth is showing signs of revival. He points to manufacturing and the revival of the private capex cycle as a theme that can play out over the next few years. Edited excerpts:
Why this fund manager is bullish on the manufacturing theme
SummaryR. Sivakumar, chief investment officer of Axis Mutual Fund, sees an opportunity in manufacturing, especially exports, and especially in mid- and small-caps.
At a time when the headline indices look range-bound, R. Sivakumar, chief investment officer of Axis Mutual Fund, sees pockets of opportunities across large-, mid- and small-caps. He believes growth is showing signs of revival. He points to manufacturing and the revival of the private capex cycle as a theme that can play out over the next few years. Edited excerpts:
About the Author
Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.
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