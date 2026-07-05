Axis MF launches Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund: Here's what you need to know

Axis Mutual Fund, one of India’s leading asset management companies, has announced the launch of its new fund offering, Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund.
This is an open-ended index scheme that seeks to track the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index and offer investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of India’s leading blue-chip companies that are a part of the Nifty 50 Index, through a distinct equal-weighted allocation strategy.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on 3 July, 2026, and close on 17 July, 2026.
Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund aims to track the returns of the Nifty50 Equal Weight TRI, before expenses, subject to tracking error. The fund follows a rules-based approach where it invests equally across all 50 stocks in the index, and quarterly rebalances the portfolio to maintain this allocation.
This ensures that exposure to each stock remains consistent over time, instead of being skewed towards a few companies due to market movements.
This structured and transparent approach removes subjectivity and provides clarity on how the portfolio is managed over time.
Unlike the traditional Nifty 50, where larger companies have a greater influence due to their higher market capitalisation, the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index gives every company in the index an identical weight. This creates a more balanced exposure across all 50 companies and reduces reliance on a few large stocks.
For investors, it offers a differentiated way to participate in the Nifty 50 universe while capturing a broader representation of its constituents. Based on historical data, Nifty50 Equal Weight TRI has shown outperformance across different periods over Nifty 50 TRI.
|Index
|YTD (%)
|1 Year (%)
|5 Years CAGR (%)
|Nifty50 Equal Weight Index
|-2.39
|2.05
|14.27
|Nifty 50 Index
|-8.10
|-5.42
|9.99
*Total Return as on 30 June, 2026, Source: NSE
If you had invested a lump sum amount of ₹1,00,000 in the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index one year ago, your investment would be worth ₹1,02,050 today. On the other hand, the same investment in the Nifty 50 Index would have declined to ₹94,580.
Over a five-year period, the difference is even more pronounced. An investment of ₹1,00,000 in the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index would have grown to approximately ₹1.95 lakh, compared with around ₹1.61 lakh in the Nifty 50 Index, based on their respective 5-year returns.
B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “With the launch of the Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund, we aim to offer investors a differentiated way to participate in India’s leading blue-chip companies through a more balanced and diversified allocation approach.
At Axis AMC, our strategy in the passive space is focused on building a robust and well-rounded suite of solutions that can serve diverse investment needs while maintaining simplicity and transparency. As investors increasingly look to complement their core portfolios with efficient and diversified passive solutions, we believe such approaches can add meaningful value over the long term.”
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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