Axis MF launches Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund: Here's what you need to know

Axis Mutual Fund, one of India’s leading asset management companies, has announced the launch of its new fund offering, Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund.

This is an open-ended index scheme that seeks to track the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index and offer investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of India’s leading blue-chip companies that are a part of the Nifty 50 Index, through a distinct equal-weighted allocation strategy.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on 3 July, 2026, and close on 17 July, 2026.

About Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund aims to track the returns of the Nifty50 Equal Weight TRI, before expenses, subject to tracking error. The fund follows a rules-based approach where it invests equally across all 50 stocks in the index, and quarterly rebalances the portfolio to maintain this allocation.

This ensures that exposure to each stock remains consistent over time, instead of being skewed towards a few companies due to market movements.

This structured and transparent approach removes subjectivity and provides clarity on how the portfolio is managed over time.

About Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Unlike the traditional Nifty 50, where larger companies have a greater influence due to their higher market capitalisation, the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index gives every company in the index an identical weight. This creates a more balanced exposure across all 50 companies and reduces reliance on a few large stocks.

For investors, it offers a differentiated way to participate in the Nifty 50 universe while capturing a broader representation of its constituents. Based on historical data, Nifty50 Equal Weight TRI has shown outperformance across different periods over Nifty 50 TRI.

Index YTD (%) 1 Year (%) 5 Years CAGR (%) Nifty50 Equal Weight Index -2.39 2.05 14.27 Nifty 50 Index -8.10 -5.42 9.99 *Total Return as on 30 June, 2026, Source: NSE

If you had invested a lump sum amount of ₹1,00,000 in the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index one year ago, your investment would be worth ₹1,02,050 today. On the other hand, the same investment in the Nifty 50 Index would have declined to ₹94,580.

Over a five-year period, the difference is even more pronounced. An investment of ₹1,00,000 in the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index would have grown to approximately ₹1.95 lakh, compared with around ₹1.61 lakh in the Nifty 50 Index, based on their respective 5-year returns.

Key features of the fund Type: An open-ended scheme replicating or tracking the Nifty50 Equal Weight TRI index.

Benchmark: Nifty50 Equal Weight TRI

New Fund Offer (NFO) period: 3 July to 17 July, 2026

Fund managers: Nandik Mallik and Rohit Gautam

Minimum application amount: ₹ 100 and in multiples of ₹ 1 thereafter during the NFO period and on an ongoing basis

100 and in multiples of 1 thereafter during the NFO period and on an ongoing basis Exit load: 0.25% if units are redeemed or switched out within 15 days from the date of allotment. No exit load is applicable thereafter.

Riskometer: The scheme is categorised under very high risk. This is in line with the benchmark's riskometer of very high risk. Suitability of the Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund Investors looking for passive exposure to India's large-cap equity market through the Nifty 50 universe.

Investors seeking lower stock concentration than a traditional market-cap weighted Nifty 50 index fund.

Investors who prefer a transparent and rules-based investment strategy over active fund management.

Long-term investors who understand and are comfortable with the risks and volatility associated with equity investing

B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “With the launch of the Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund, we aim to offer investors a differentiated way to participate in India’s leading blue-chip companies through a more balanced and diversified allocation approach.