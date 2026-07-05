Axis MF launches Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund: Here's what you need to know

Axis Mutual Fund has announced the launch of its Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund, an open-ended passive scheme that tracks the Nifty50 Equal Weight TRI. The NFO is open for subscription from 3 July to 17 July, 2026. 

Sheetal Goel
Updated5 Jul 2026, 12:34 PM IST
Axis MF launches Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund (AI-Generated Image)
Axis MF launches Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund (AI-Generated Image)

Axis Mutual Fund, one of India’s leading asset management companies, has announced the launch of its new fund offering, Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund.

This is an open-ended index scheme that seeks to track the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index and offer investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of India’s leading blue-chip companies that are a part of the Nifty 50 Index, through a distinct equal-weighted allocation strategy.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on 3 July, 2026, and close on 17 July, 2026.

About Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund

Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund aims to track the returns of the Nifty50 Equal Weight TRI, before expenses, subject to tracking error. The fund follows a rules-based approach where it invests equally across all 50 stocks in the index, and quarterly rebalances the portfolio to maintain this allocation.

This ensures that exposure to each stock remains consistent over time, instead of being skewed towards a few companies due to market movements.

This structured and transparent approach removes subjectivity and provides clarity on how the portfolio is managed over time.

Also Read | Axis Mutual Fund launches ₹10 daily SIP: Here’s how Rozana SIP works

About Nifty50 Equal Weight Index

Unlike the traditional Nifty 50, where larger companies have a greater influence due to their higher market capitalisation, the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index gives every company in the index an identical weight. This creates a more balanced exposure across all 50 companies and reduces reliance on a few large stocks.

For investors, it offers a differentiated way to participate in the Nifty 50 universe while capturing a broader representation of its constituents. Based on historical data, Nifty50 Equal Weight TRI has shown outperformance across different periods over Nifty 50 TRI.

IndexYTD (%)1 Year (%)5 Years CAGR (%)
Nifty50 Equal Weight Index-2.392.0514.27
Nifty 50 Index-8.10-5.429.99

*Total Return as on 30 June, 2026, Source: NSE

If you had invested a lump sum amount of 1,00,000 in the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index one year ago, your investment would be worth 1,02,050 today. On the other hand, the same investment in the Nifty 50 Index would have declined to 94,580.

Over a five-year period, the difference is even more pronounced. An investment of 1,00,000 in the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index would have grown to approximately 1.95 lakh, compared with around 1.61 lakh in the Nifty 50 Index, based on their respective 5-year returns.

Key features of the fund

  • Type: An open-ended scheme replicating or tracking the Nifty50 Equal Weight TRI index.
  • Benchmark: Nifty50 Equal Weight TRI
  • New Fund Offer (NFO) period: 3 July to 17 July, 2026
  • Fund managers: Nandik Mallik and Rohit Gautam
  • Minimum application amount: 100 and in multiples of 1 thereafter during the NFO period and on an ongoing basis
  • Exit load: 0.25% if units are redeemed or switched out within 15 days from the date of allotment. No exit load is applicable thereafter.
  • Riskometer: The scheme is categorised under very high risk. This is in line with the benchmark's riskometer of very high risk.

Suitability of the Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund

  • Investors looking for passive exposure to India's large-cap equity market through the Nifty 50 universe.
  • Investors seeking lower stock concentration than a traditional market-cap weighted Nifty 50 index fund.
  • Investors who prefer a transparent and rules-based investment strategy over active fund management.
  • Long-term investors who understand and are comfortable with the risks and volatility associated with equity investing

Also Read | Axis vs Edelweiss China Funds: Which is better for China exposure?

B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “With the launch of the Axis Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund, we aim to offer investors a differentiated way to participate in India’s leading blue-chip companies through a more balanced and diversified allocation approach.

At Axis AMC, our strategy in the passive space is focused on building a robust and well-rounded suite of solutions that can serve diverse investment needs while maintaining simplicity and transparency. As investors increasingly look to complement their core portfolios with efficient and diversified passive solutions, we believe such approaches can add meaningful value over the long term.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Axis Mutual FundInvestmentAxis MFNFOsNifty 50Mutual FundEquity Fund
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