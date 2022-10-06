Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund

According to the press release, the NASDAQ 100 Index includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies on NASDAQ stock market, based on market capitalization. It is home to global growth and innovation. The current NASDAQ 100 Index is a tech-heavy index and has exposure to new economy sectors such as healthcare, technology and consumer. It is predominantly led by some of the most innovative and rapidly expanding non-financial companies across the world that generate the bulk of their revenue from different countries. In addition to giving the benefit of global exposure and potentially reducing concentrated geographical risk for investors, NASDAQ-100 may also work as ha edge against INR depreciation, it added.