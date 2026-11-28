Axis Mutual Fund has launched the Axis Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund, an open-ended equity index scheme designed to replicate and track the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened for subscription on November 27, 2026, and will remain open until December 11, 2026.

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The scheme will reopen for regular subscriptions and redemptions within five business days of the allotment date. It aims to generate returns in line with the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Total Return Index (TRI), subject to tracking error.

The fund will follow a passive investment strategy, investing in stocks in the same proportion and weightage as their representation in the underlying benchmark.

How will the Axis Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund invest? According to the scheme information document (SID), the fund will invest 95-100% of its total assets in securities forming part of the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index.

The remaining 0-5% may be allocated to money market instruments and units of debt and liquid mutual fund schemes.

The scheme can also invest up to 15% of its net assets in equity derivatives of index constituents for portfolio rebalancing and when the underlying securities are unavailable.

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To meet liquidity requirements, the fund may invest in liquid assets, short-term deposits with scheduled commercial banks, government securities, treasury bills and cash equivalents. It can also invest in repos on government securities with residual maturities of less than 91 days.

As a passive fund, its primary objective will be to minimise tracking error by replicating changes in index constituents and their respective weights while managing investor subscriptions and redemptions.

What is the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index? The Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index tracks the performance of large-cap and mid-cap companies listed in the Indian equity market.

It comprises constituents of the Nifty 100 and Nifty Midcap 150 indices, which are drawn from the broader Nifty 500 universe.

The benchmark maintains an equal allocation between large-cap and mid-cap stocks, with each category accounting for 50% of the index. These weights are reset quarterly.

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Eligible stocks must also meet specified free-float market capitalisation requirements, including an investible weight factor (IWF) of at least 10%.

The index undergoes reconstitution and rebalancing twice a year, in March and September, to reflect changes in the eligible stocks.

Minimum investment, SIP and exit load Rohit Gautam and Nandik Mallik will manage the Axis Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund.

The minimum lump sum investment has been set at ₹100, with additional investments permitted in multiples of Re 1 during both the NFO and the ongoing subscription period.

Investors can also participate through systematic investment plans (SIPs). The minimum investment is ₹100 for daily, weekly and monthly SIPs, with at least six instalments required.

For yearly SIPs, the minimum investment is ₹12,000, with a requirement of at least three instalments.

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The scheme carries an exit load of 0.25% if investors redeem or switch out their investments within 15 days of allotment. No exit load will apply after this period.

Very High risk rating: What investors should know The fund has been assigned a 'Very High' risk rating under the mutual fund riskometer.

Since the scheme invests predominantly in equities and tracks an index containing both large-cap and mid-cap stocks, its returns will be linked to the performance of the underlying market segments.

Investors should also account for tracking error, which can cause the fund's returns to differ from those of its benchmark.

As an index fund, the scheme does not attempt to outperform the benchmark through active stock selection. Instead, it seeks to deliver returns that closely mirror the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 TRI, subject to expenses and tracking differences.

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