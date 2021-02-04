Axis Mutual Fund looks east with Greater China Equity Fund of Fund

The underlying Schroders fund, domiciled in Luxembourg, was launched in 2002. It focuses on stock markets in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. It has delivered a CAGR of around 9.8% in US dollar terms over the past 10 years. In calendar year 2020, it is up 43% in dollar terms. Its top three holdings are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Alibaba Ground Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

