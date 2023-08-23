How Axis Mutual Fund plans to turn around its ship now

Will it all pay off?

Will Axis MF’s revamp work? That, however, is difficult to predict. For instance, Dhirendra Kumar, CEO of Value Research, takes a dim view of the changes. “I’m cautious on the revamp for multiple reasons. A wholesale change in top management and strategy is likely to be disruptive. Fund managers need to be aligned with the top management and I’m not sure if that will hold true for those hired by the previous management. Think of episodes of fund managers sticking out their neck and getting criticized for it, such as buying new-age IPOs (initial public offers) in 2021. Backing from the top is crucial in fund management. When risk aversion sets in, schemes become index fund-like and not truly actively managed," he said.