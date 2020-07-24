Axis Nifty ETF, Axis Gold ETF spike up to 6,553% in a day; here’s why

Moreover, Axis Nifty ETF and Axis Gold ETF surged 20% on Thursday against a rise of 0.80% and 1.5% in the Nifty50 index and gold prices, respectively. The two ETFs were split in the ratio of 1:10 and 1:100, respectively, and began trading ex-split on Thursday. According to the experts, this spike was compounded by an error at the NSE, which displayed the pre-split prices on Friday.