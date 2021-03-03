Axis SecuritiesAxis Securities on Wednesday announced the launch of 'YIELD' - an online platform to buy and sell bonds as well as debentures in the secondary market. "YIELD is the first-of-its-kind initiative that allows retail investors direct access to the debt instruments," the brokerage house said in a statement. This new tool will remove the hassle of filling up physical forms or the need for separate KYC with the bond institutions, it added . To facilitate transactions only in secure options, it aggregates only 'AAA' to 'A' rated quality debt instruments available for investment in the secondary market.

By offering competitive rates and technical know-how, YIELD would empower the investors to make the right investment decision. The trades and settlement of transactions executed will be reported on the BSE NDS (new debt segment) platform.

"With YIELD, we intend to provide a seamless online platform that gives retail investors access to bonds available earlier only to the large corporations, family offices, or HNIs," B Gopkumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Axis Securities said.

Investing in bonds through YIELD is the answer to the investors seeking new alternative investment avenues for safe and relatively higher returns, Axis Securities said.

Apart from diversification, investment in bonds offers safety during market volatility due to fixed coupon rates. Bonds enable investors to earn better value from their investments with higher fixed returns, it added.

