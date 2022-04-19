Axis Securities partners with WealthDesk to offer readymade portfolios to users

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The partnership will enable access to investment and wealth products like direct equity and ETF-based WealthBaskets from SEBI registered intermediaries
WealthDesk and Axis Securities have entered into a partnership to offer readymade portfolios, called WealthBaskets, to the latter’s over 4 million retail investors. As per the press release, the partnership will enable access to investment and wealth products like direct equity and ETF-based WealthBaskets from SEBI registered intermediaries.
WealthDesk is an internet-scale investment technology platform that’s building the Unified Wealth Interface (UWI) that would enable retail investors to invest across mobile apps and websites through their broking accounts.
The users of Axis Securities can access wealth products through their RING Mobile application and RING platform. They can also opt-in for SIPs on their premium wealth baskets. Axis Securities users can invest in wealth products managed by SEBI registered intermediaries, including the internal research team of Axis Securities. These products can be long-term, short-term, balanced, asset allocation based, thematic, sectoral, etc.
Ujjwal Jain, Founder & CEO, WealthDesk, said, “WealthDesk helps make investing easy for millions of investors with broking accounts. As the number of retail investors has been growing in India, we at WealthDesk are expanding access to systematic Wealth Management solutions through our esteemed SEBI registered partners under our Unified Wealth Interface (UWI) vision. This will support a large segment of the retail investor community. Axis Securities has pioneered bank-led broking, which has made investing seamless for millions of investors. With this unique partnership, investors with Axis Securities will enjoy smooth access to innovative wealth solutions in our ecosystem. We are extremely excited about this partnership."
Vamsi Krishna, Head - Product and Marketing, Axis Securities, said, “We are happy to collaborate with WealthDesk and extend access to a cutting-edge investment technology platform to our customers. At Axis Securities, we constantly strive to empower our clients to make the most of their investments, and our partnership with WealthDesk is another step towards this endeavour. Through a robust digital platform, our customers will now be able to invest in curated research-based products and enjoy seamless wealth solutions. This tie-up is another milestone in our journey to make investments simple and accessible to all."