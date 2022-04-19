Axis Securities partners with WealthDesk to offer readymade portfolios to users

Vamsi Krishna, Head - Product and Marketing, Axis Securities, said, “We are happy to collaborate with WealthDesk and extend access to a cutting-edge investment technology platform to our customers. At Axis Securities, we constantly strive to empower our clients to make the most of their investments, and our partnership with WealthDesk is another step towards this endeavour. Through a robust digital platform, our customers will now be able to invest in curated research-based products and enjoy seamless wealth solutions. This tie-up is another milestone in our journey to make investments simple and accessible to all."