Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: How your donation can help you save money from income tax outgo?
Donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra are eligible for deduction under Section 80G of Income Tax Act, 1961
Taxpayers can save on income tax by contributing to the Ram Temple. As per Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website, "The Central Government has notified "SHRI RAM JANMABHOOMI TEERTH KSHETRA" (PAN: AAZTS6197B) to be a place of historic importance and a place of public worship of renown for the purpose of the said section from the year FY 2020-2021. 50% of Voluntary Contribution, for the purpose of renovation/repair of Mandir to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is eligible for deduction under sec 80G (2) (b), subject to other conditions mentioned under section 80G of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Cash donations over ₹2000 are not allowed as a tax deduction.