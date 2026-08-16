Ayushman Bharat: West Bengal launching scheme today — Check hospitals, eligibility, benefits, documents, how to apply

The West Bengal government is set to launch the Centre's health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat today. State health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee on Friday said that 16 August will be observed as Ayushman Diwas’, PTI reported.
The scheme aims to cover as many as 1.5 crore families, comprising. 6 crore people, it added. Further, for those who are ineligible under Ayushman Bharat, West Bengal has extended the option of its cashless coverage scheme, Mukhyamantri Swasthya Bima Yojana, according to Mukherjee.
‘Ayushman Diwas’ programme will be held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata at 3 pm today, with the Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel expected to be in attendance, as per a report by The Statesman.
Health cards under the Ayushman Bharat will be distributed after the programme, it said. The development brings the people of West Bengal under the same health-security framework as the rest of the country, the PTI added.
According to the West Bengal health minister, a total of 1,930 hospitals in the state, comprising 1,303 private hospitals and 627 government facilities, have been brought under the scheme.
He added that the Centre has allocated around ₹1,000 crore for implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state. While this accounts for 60% of the funding, rest 40% of the expense will be borne by the state.
Mukherjee added that West Bengal natives would also be able to avail the scheme outside the state at more than 40,000 empanelled hospitals across the country. The aim is to make the scheme useful for migrant workers or residents who fall ill while travelling outside the state, as per the report.
Mukherjee said that Ayushman Bharat cards will be distributed to eligible parties for free. “No money will be charged for issuing Ayushman Bharat cards. No resident of Bengal would remain outside the health-insurance safety net of the government,” he said.
Further, to prevent unreasonable billing, excessive package charges and other irregularities at private hospitals, the minister said that a nodal team from the state Health Department will hold review meetings every fortnight. “Agreements with private hospitals have also been finalised for the next 90 days,” he added.
According to Mukherjee, the TMC government's Swasthya Sathi insurance scheme will continue for the next three months alongside Ayushman Bharat and Swasthya Bima while beneficiaries are gradually shifted to the new schemes in phases.
He added that the state government plans to review all three schemes over the next two months.
You will have to provide your Aadhaar card, ration card, Aadhaar-linked mobile number, and proof of age with your application. for either online and offline applications, so keep these ready.
You can also choose to apply offline by visiting empanelled government medical colleges, district hospitals, or private hospitals and seeking the Ayushman Mitra helpdesks. Or visit local administrative outreach camps (Duare Sarkar) which are designated for the physical registration, e-KYC, and biometric updates.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.