Unable to get an Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card? Here’s a step-by-step guide.

On 29 October, the union government expanded the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to provide free health insurance to all citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income.

To enrol for the scheme, senior citizens need to generate an Ayushman Vaya Vandana (AVV) Card. While the government has specified the process, a good number are unable to do it.

Take the case of Dilip Mamadapur, 70, from Mumbai. He did his e-KYC only to see a pop-up that said the state where he lives either does not offer the scheme or has the Model Code of Conduct in force due to elections. The same was the case with Abhishek Agnihotri, 71, from Kanpur. He was informed that he could apply for the scheme only once the Model Code of Conduct was lifted. This code is meant to ensure that political parties don’t launch public schemes or grant financial aid to swing votes in their favour in the run-up to elections.

To find out where all it’s currently in force, we telephoned the Ayushman Bharat helpline number '14555'. According to the PMJAY customer service executive, the model code is in force in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and some districts of Assam and Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala , Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It is unknown for how long it will be in force in these states, but you can call the helpline to enquire about your specific district.

Notably, residents of Delhi and West Bengal cannot apply for the scheme at all. Since health is a state subject, the governments of these two regions have not allowed the central government to offer PMJAY.

Those who are eligible can apply for it and download the AVV Card using the process outlined below.

How to apply

While the process is not difficult, some may find it overly complicated. Lucknow-based Kamal Kapoor, who applied for it on behalf of his father-in-law, said, "Senior citizens may find it complicated because multiple OTPs are to be entered and they do not come simultaneously. This adds to the confusion. If my father-in-law, a retired judge, could not do it, one can imagine how less educated or technically challenged people would do it themselves," he said.

Here’s the step-by-step process:

Visit https://beneficiary.nha.gov.in/

Find the log-in widget on the left

Log in as a beneficiary. Enter the captcha and your mobile number

Click on 'verify'. You’ll get an OTP on your phone.

Enter it to get redirected to the next page

The top widget shows scheme, state, sub scheme and district. Ignore these options

Go to the ad-like widget about PMJAY for senior citizens

Click on "click here to enroll"

Enter your Aadhar number, Family ID (if available) and captcha

Click on 'fresh enrollment’ to complete the e-KYC

The next page shows your Aadhar number. Click on 'verify'

Put in the Aadhar OTP (from UIDAI) and the mobile OTP (from NHA)

Your e-KYC is successful

The next page asks for your existing health insurance schemes

Choose if you have one or proceed with 'none of the above'

Your Aadhar details will show up with the image

You need to get your picture taken, so keep your camera ready

After verification, you may add additional information

Feel free to add more mobile numbers

Provide details of family members along with their Aadhar numbers

Click on 'submit'

After 15 minutes, download the AVV card by entering your Aadhar number and captcha

How to apply offline

To apply offline, you can visit your nearest Health and Wellness Center (HWC), Common Service Center (CSC) or hospital that’s empanelled with PMJAY. The 'Aarogya Mitra' will help you generate the AVV Card. Carry your Aadhar card with you.

Pros of the scheme: The scheme offers ₹5 lakh annual coverage for in-patient hospitalisation at the family level. If a family has two members above 70 years, both of them will share the policy cover of ₹5 lakh. If a family already has younger Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, an additional top-up will be provided for senior citizens above 70 years. The best thing about the policy is there is no waiting period. Many private health insurance policies usually impose a waiting period of up to three years for pre-existing conditions.

Cons: Out-patient department expenses, dental treatment, and vaccination and immunisation are not covered by AB-PMJAY. Also, treatment is covered only in the general ward of a hospital. If you choose a private or a semi-private room, you may have to pay a good portion of the bill yourself. Most importantly, treatment under PMJAY is cashless only, so you can’t get admitted to a non-empanelled hospital and seek reimbursement. The network of hospitals in your locality is therefore crucial. Check it here: https://hospitals.pmjay.gov.in/Search/

While data from the National Health Authority shows about 30,000 hospitals empanelled with AB-PMJAY, not all are active. “Active hospitals are those from where at least one discharge has happened over the past 45 days. It is less than 3,000 under PMJAY," said Ankur Gigras, co-founder and chief executive at HexaHealth.

Still, something is better than nothing. At a time when health insurance premiums for senior citizens are going through the roof, you may consider enrolling for this as a plan B. But make sure you have a plan A ready in the form of private health insurance or a healthcare fund.