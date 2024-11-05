Unable to get an Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card? Here’s a step-by-step guide.

Take the case of Dilip Mamadapur, 70, from Mumbai. He did his e-KYC only to see a pop-up that said the state where he lives either does not offer the scheme or has the Model Code of Conduct in force due to elections. The same was the case with Abhishek Agnihotri, 71, from Kanpur. He was informed that he could apply for the scheme only once the Model Code of Conduct was lifted. This code is meant to ensure that political parties don’t launch public schemes or grant financial aid to swing votes in their favour in the run-up to elections.