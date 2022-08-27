Back in India after 5-year stay in US. How long can I keep NRE, FCNR accounts?2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 02:21 PM IST
- A non-resident becomes a resident under FEMA as soon as he comes back to India for good or for an indefinite period
I came back to India for good last week after staying in US for around 5 years. I have NRE rupee accounts and FCNR accounts in India. Could you let me know if I need to change these accounts to some other accounts? How long I can keep these accounts?