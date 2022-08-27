Back in India after 5-year stay in US. How long can I keep NRE, FCNR accounts?

As far as deposits in FCNR account are concerned, you are allowed to continue to hold your FCNR deposits till its maturity. However, interest received on an FCNR account is tax free only as long as you are a non-resident or not ordinary resident under the income tax laws. Since you do not satisfy the conditions for being treated as not ordinary resident even for a single year and you will be a resident straightway on satisfying the basic conditions for the current year. The interest for the whole year on your FCNR deposits will become fully taxable in India from current financial year. Here again you can either get the FCNR deposits converted into rupee account on maturity or transfer the proceeds to an RFC account if you do not wish to take the risk of volatility of exchange rate or you wish to go back sometime in future again.

