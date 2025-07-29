Bad credit score: Meaning, impact on loans and jobs, and ways to improve it fast

A bad credit score can immensely restrict access to personal loans and credit cards, and even limit employment opportunities in the financial sector. Therefore, it is imperative to understand what constitutes a poor rating in India, why it matters, and the best recovery steps and means to ensure that your credit score remains robust.

What constitutes a poor credit score? Credit agencies such as CRIF High Mark, CIBIL, and Equifax, among others, showcase credit score ranges that generally span from 300 to 900. A score below 550-600 is considered weak or falls under the very poor category, thus indicating a history of delayed payments, prior defaults, missed personal loan EMIs, and similar credit score-impacting behaviours.

A credit score between 550 and 649 is considered to be fair, while any score over 700 is regarded as good. Furthermore, a score in the range of 750 to 900 is the most optimum credit score any aspirational borrower can have.

Credit score range Rating category Credit impact 300-549 Very poor High rejection risk 550-649 Fair to doubtful Limited access, higher interest rates 650-749 Good Likely approval, moderate interest rates 750-900 Very good to excellent Easy approval, lowest interest rates

Note: These credit scores discussed above are illustrative in nature. Contact your credit bureau for exact scoring models.

Why does a low credit score matter? Lending institutions increasingly rely on credit scores to grant personal loans at reasonable interest rates. Even according to reports, candidates have been denied banking jobs due to poor credit history and weak financial credibility.

Legal disputes have confirmed that negative scores from personal loan defaults can block recruitment even in the public sector. In addition, rapidly growing usage of small loan applications along with a rise in delinquencies are influencing a move towards daily credit reporting by regulators. The focus is simply to ensure that loan defaults can be kept in check and credit instruments are utilised responsibly by borrowers.

Credit bureaus and their role in your score Credit bureaus such as CIBIL, CRIF High Mark, Experian and Equifax collect and maintain financial data to generate credit reports. These credit bureaus track personal loan defaults, repayments, credit utilisation ratio and inquiries to create a credit score that lending institutions rely on to analyse the borrowers' creditworthiness and decide on personal loan terms and conditions.

5 smart moves to repair your credit score Review your credit report: Regularly check for errors and dispute inaccuracies to clean up your report. Constant monitoring ensures that you always stay in control of your financial profile. Pay dues on time: Timely repayment of EMIs and credit card bills is crucial for a healthy credit score. That is why do set the auto debit option to ensure seamless payments of pending dues. Ensure lower credit utilisation: Reduce outstanding balances to keep your credit usage below 30 per cent. This will showcase that you are not overly reliant on debt. Limit new credit applications: Too many applications in a short period can negatively impact your credit score. If a lot of loan applications are made within a short span of time, then it depicts credit hunger on the part of the borrower and is looked at negatively by lending institutions. Mix credit types wisely: Maintain a healthy blend of secured and unsecured credit accounts. For example, keep credit cards, home loans, and personal loans and try to meet their repayments consistently. This will ensure that you mix credit types wisely.

Outlook for recovery Recovery timelines generally vary; minor issues may roll off within months, but serious defaults can remain on records for years. However, with disciplined behaviour, sincere commitment and active monitoring, credit scores can often improve significantly over 4–8 months.

